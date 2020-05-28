PFF names Ryan Fitzpatrick AFC-E 2019 MVP

I think Fitz showed our young team some very powerful information. I hope he will do so again as there will be so much turnover and I'd like our players to really learn the lesson.



Consider the guy is 37 years old, has made 39 million, has a bunch of kids who don't want a cripple for a daddy, and has a degree in economics from perhaps the most prestigious college in the nation. He doesn't need to be playing football.



Yet this guy was running over linebackers to get the ball in the end zone. He was taking a beating and tossing bombs to DVP. He played the game with a joy only seen in young children on Christmas morning.



The message was loud and clear. Play this game like you love it. Give this game everything you have. Do this and you don't have to be the most talented guy on the field to win and get rich. Do this and you will have the respect and loyalty of your team mates for life.