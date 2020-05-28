PFF names Ryan Fitzpatrick AFC-E 2019 MVP

fansinceGWilson

By the end of the year, Fitzpatrick had arguably his greatest pro season to date — he did more with less and allowed the Dolphins to surge late in the year; with another near-miss against the Jets in December that would have given Miami a 6-3 finish if not for a questionable defensive pass interference to set up the game-winning field goal for New York.

PFF names Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick AFC East's 2019 MVP

They don’t call him “Fitzmagic” for nothing! Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick elevated a lowly Dolphins team to a 5-4 finish over the final 9 games of the 2019 season —…
royalshank

Okay... Hard to believe there wasn’t a more deserving player on the two playoff teams in the division but...
 
39wildman

The best thing dolphins can do let Fitzpatrick go next yr..than that would make dolphins develop one of these young qb.it find if he want be coach.
 
BigNastyFish

39wildman said:
The best thing dolphins can do let Fitzpatrick go next yr..than that would make dolphins develop one of these young qb.it find if he want be coach.
I think Fitz is too smart to want to be a coach.

With like 30 kids I bet he wants to see them periodically vs. the hours NFL coaches spend away...

But yeah -- if he's into it --- would be an excellent add to the staff.
 
Blake the great

Fitz in 2019 really had one of the most impressive and most underrated year for a Dolphins QB in recent memory. Probably since Pennington led us to the playoffs. If it wasnt for Fitz we probably wouldnt have won any games. glad to see that others took notice how he carried a terrible team to finish the season with a 5-4 record. (patriots finished last 9 games with 4-5 record).

and Ive said this before, but If Fitzpatrick was younger and relatively unknown around the league, Im not sure we even draft Tua at #5. Everyone would be saying we should build around this Fitz guy because he was that impressive in 2019 (given the circumstances). But obviously thats not the case, we know what Fitz is and hes getting old.
 
uk_dolfan

Stephon Gilmore was NFL defensive player of the year. PFF is best avoided
 
G

BigNastyFish said:
...can't argue with that!
I could argue it. No doubt in my mind Tom Brady was more deserving of MVP leading th e Patriots to the playoffs. I'm sure if Brady and Fitz were removed from their team's 2019 roster the Patriots would have been more impacted. The Patriots likely don't win the division last year without Brady, while I'm sure Miami could finish last without Fitz.
 
Mach2

gregorygrant83 said:
I could argue it. No doubt in my mind Tom Brady was more deserving of MVP leading th e Patriots to the playoffs. I'm sure if Brady and Fitz were removed from their team's 2019 roster the Patriots would have been more impacted. The Patriots likely don't win the division last year without Brady, while I'm sure Miami could finish last without Fitz.
That's one way to look at it.

Another way is to ask yourself if TB played on the Phins last season, does he win 5 games?

I seriously doubt it.
 
Pandarilla

He was pretty awesome down the stretch.

Not in a command the troops to victory, rah rah kinda way.

It resembled Jack Black running out of the church while his back was on fire kinda way...

 
R

I think Fitz showed our young team some very powerful information. I hope he will do so again as there will be so much turnover and I'd like our players to really learn the lesson.

Consider the guy is 37 years old, has made 39 million, has a bunch of kids who don't want a cripple for a daddy, and has a degree in economics from perhaps the most prestigious college in the nation. He doesn't need to be playing football.

Yet this guy was running over linebackers to get the ball in the end zone. He was taking a beating and tossing bombs to DVP. He played the game with a joy only seen in young children on Christmas morning.

The message was loud and clear. Play this game like you love it. Give this game everything you have. Do this and you don't have to be the most talented guy on the field to win and get rich. Do this and you will have the respect and loyalty of your team mates for life.
 
Pandarilla

Russ57 said:
I think Fitz showed our young team some very powerful information. I hope he will do so again as there will be so much turnover and I'd like our players to really learn the lesson.

Consider the guy is 37 years old, has made 39 million, has a bunch of kids who don't want a cripple for a daddy, and has a degree in economics from perhaps the most prestigious college in the nation. He doesn't need to be playing football.

Yet this guy was running over linebackers to get the ball in the end zone. He was taking a beating and tossing bombs to DVP. He played the game with a joy only seen in young children on Christmas morning.

The message was loud and clear. Play this game like you love it. Give this game everything you have. Do this and you don't have to be the most talented guy on the field to win and get rich. Do this and you will have the respect and loyalty of your team mates for life.
S

I wasn't happy with Fitz starting over Rosen but I don't disagree with this assessment. Some people might field Josh Allen but Allen seemed to keep his team from winning more rather than enabling their success.
 
