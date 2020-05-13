PFF Ranks Miami as 2nd Most Improved OL

Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
31,981
Reaction score
27,737
Location
Down the turnpike from Goofy
Read specific player details here:
www.pff.com

Most improved offensive lines in the NFL this offseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most improved offensive lines after signing Jack Conklin and drafting Jedrick Wills.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Brown's #1
Jets #3

There would be some major questions if the Dolphins didn’t find themselves on this list after what we saw from their offensive line in 2019. No matter what you look at, there is a good chance Miami was near last, if not dead last, by a healthy margin.

A lot of Miami's moves aren’t ones that we were super high on here at PFF from a contract and pick value standpoint, but it’s hard to deny that they significantly added to the talent up front.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom