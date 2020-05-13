PFF Ranks Miami as 2nd Most Improved OL

Vaark
Nihil taurus crappus
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 31,981
- Reaction score
- 27,737
- Location
- Down the turnpike from Goofy
Read specific player details here:
Brown's #1
Jets #3
There would be some major questions if the Dolphins didn’t find themselves on this list after what we saw from their offensive line in 2019. No matter what you look at, there is a good chance Miami was near last, if not dead last, by a healthy margin.
A lot of Miami's moves aren’t ones that we were super high on here at PFF from a contract and pick value standpoint, but it’s hard to deny that they significantly added to the talent up front.
Most improved offensive lines in the NFL this offseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most improved offensive lines after signing Jack Conklin and drafting Jedrick Wills.
www.pff.com
