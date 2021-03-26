PFF rates the 2021 draft position groups

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the strongest position groups in the 2021 draft class | NFL Draft | PFF The historically deep quarterback class leads PFF's position strength rankings, but where does every other position group fall?

1. Quarterback - could be 1st time ever that QBs are the first 4 players taken.2. Offensive tackle - 7 players with 1st-rd grades, 6 more with Day 2 grades.3. Wide receiver - 3 players with top-10 grades, 3 more in 1st round, total of 11 in top 100.4. Interior offensive line - top 3 players this year would have topped last year's group.5. Cornerback - 16 players in top 100, light on blue-chippers but strong on Day 2.6. Linebacker - 3 players with 1st-rd grades, 4 more in top 100.7. Tight end - very scarce past Kyle Pitts.8. Edge defender - lots of physical talent but every player needs significant development.9. Running back - 3 do-it-all starters.10. Safety - lots of questions past Trevon Moehrig and Richie Grant.11. Interior defensive line - weakest IDL group since PFF came into existence.