PFN Mock Draft last night

The eskridge pick could easily be replaced by the best edge on the board at the time. But i do think flores coaching the senior bowl allowed him to see tons of day 2 and 3 talent that may surprise. Miami still may have to move on from parkers contract and eskridges speed is elite. Traded back from 18 to accumulate more draft capital. Was looking for zaven collins at 36 but he was gone. Went Humphrey and with Mayfield slipping in this mock...the opportunity to shore up the oline was too good to pass up. Javonte Williams immediatwly benefits from the two picks before him which all in turn work to improve Tua and make his life easier. Chase and Eskridge adding to a unit of parker, fuller, bowden, and williams. Miamis WR unit is now pretty scary to deal with.