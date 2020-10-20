Play calling on both sides of the ball...

illscriptures
We need better LB's
The play calling has been great this year, specially the last few weeks. The offensive play calling has been great. Very diverse. Lots of runs followed by well designed passing plays. The first TD against the Jets was all scheme that got the TE open easily in the end zone.
The defensive scheming the last few weeks has been great. I feel like Gailey and the new coaches we brought in are starting to get comfortable too.
