Player Comparisons

Thought it would be fun to start a thread on player comparisons. Some of these are my thoughts. Some I have heard on this site, or with other sources. Feel free to add.

Kyle Trask --- Nick Foles
Been watching some Florida highlights. I think Trask would be a good mid-round pick for Miami to groom as a long-term backup for Tua.

Kyle Pitts --- Darren Waller
Yes, that guy. The same Waller that Rowe had good, sometimes great coverage on and he still dominated. Pitts has a good chance to be the best receiving TE in the NFL.

Kadarius Toney --- Percy Harvin
Toney also reminds me of those NE receivers who had a lot of success there.

Devonta Smith --- Marvin Harrison
This is the description I've heard most frequently. My old-school comparison is Paul Warfield, for those old enough to remember him.

Ja'Marr Chase --- Michael Irvin/faster Anquan Bolden
Not sure I like either comparison. There's some Jerry Rice after the catch.

Jalen Waddle --- Tyreek Hill
I like that comparison.

Rashod Bateman --- Allen Robinson
I think this came from Slimm. Had me going back over Bateman's highlights. I like the comparison.

Najee Harris --- Derrick Henry
Don't think Harris is quite at that level, but he's obviously a talented big back.

Travis Etienne --- Alvin Kamara

Others?
 
I think everyone loves homerun comparisons. So I’ll stick to those.

I’ve seen a lot of Jaylen waddle to Tyreek Hill comparisons. I just don’t think that one is too realistic. Tyreek is too exceptional

If Kyle pitts lands w/ a good enough quarterback, he might become Travis Kelce. He’s athletic enough, he’s a good blocker, he dominates in the redzone. I’m likely grading Kyle pitts as a WR and a TE this year, and I’m not deicided yet on where he lands in my WR rankings. I have him ranked ahead of Devonta Smith though.

Rashod Bateman, I was late to. I love the Allen Robinson comparison. I see that as well. He has characteristics of deandre Hopkins and davante Adams. Allen Robinson, deandre Hopkins and davante Adams are my comparisons for Bateman. I think he’s got special written all over him.

Gregory Rosseau I’ll compare to Brian burns. I think that would be a good level for him to reach. I was dead wrong on Brian burns, and I might be dead wrong on Gregory rosseau too. Naturally I don’t trust what I see, but the size and athleticism speaks.
 
I think everyone loves homerun comparisons. So I’ll stick to those.

I’ve seen a lot of Jaylen waddle to Tyreek Hill comparisons. I just don’t think that one is too realistic. Tyreek is too exceptional

If Kyle pitts lands w/ a good enough quarterback, he might become Travis Kelce. He’s athletic enough, he’s a good blocker, he dominates in the redzone. I’m likely grading Kyle pitts as a WR and a TE this year, and I’m not deicided yet on where he lands in my WR rankings. I have him ranked ahead of Devonta Smith though.

Rashod Bateman, I was late to. I love the Allen Robinson comparison. I see that as well. He has characteristics of deandre Hopkins and davante Adams. Allen Robinson, deandre Hopkins and davante Adams are my comparisons for Bateman. I think he’s got special written all over him.

Gregory Rosseau I’ll compare to Brian burns. I think that would be a good level for him to reach. I was dead wrong on Brian burns, and I might be dead wrong on Gregory rosseau too. Naturally I don’t trust what I see, but the size and athleticism speaks.
I'll say this. I won't be disappointed if Miami takes Pitts. Slight trade down preferable.

I do think the Bateman/Robinson comparison is really good.
 
I'll say this. I won't be disappointed if Miami takes Pitts. Slight trade down preferable.

I do think the Bateman/Robinson comparison is really good.
Trade down preferable but just think about how valuable Travis Kelce is. The ultimate mis match.

the Allen Robinson would excite a lot more people if he didn’t have a career plagued by bottles and Trubisky.
 
Trade down preferable but just think about how valuable Travis Kelce is. The ultimate mis match.

the Allen Robinson would excite a lot more people if he didn’t have a career plagued by bottles and Trubisky.
I just don't see Miami going Pitts. But I do think he's the ultimate mismatch in this draft.
 
One I missed is Mac Jones and Phillip rivers.

I don’t predict Mac Jones to have that type of a career, but the players remind me of one another.
 
