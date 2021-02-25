Thought it would be fun to start a thread on player comparisons. Some of these are my thoughts. Some I have heard on this site, or with other sources. Feel free to add.



Kyle Trask --- Nick Foles

Been watching some Florida highlights. I think Trask would be a good mid-round pick for Miami to groom as a long-term backup for Tua.



Kyle Pitts --- Darren Waller

Yes, that guy. The same Waller that Rowe had good, sometimes great coverage on and he still dominated. Pitts has a good chance to be the best receiving TE in the NFL.



Kadarius Toney --- Percy Harvin

Toney also reminds me of those NE receivers who had a lot of success there.



Devonta Smith --- Marvin Harrison

This is the description I've heard most frequently. My old-school comparison is Paul Warfield, for those old enough to remember him.



Ja'Marr Chase --- Michael Irvin/faster Anquan Bolden

Not sure I like either comparison. There's some Jerry Rice after the catch.



Jalen Waddle --- Tyreek Hill

I like that comparison.



Rashod Bateman --- Allen Robinson

I think this came from Slimm. Had me going back over Bateman's highlights. I like the comparison.



Najee Harris --- Derrick Henry

Don't think Harris is quite at that level, but he's obviously a talented big back.



Travis Etienne --- Alvin Kamara



Others?