Thought it would be fun to start a thread on player comparisons. Some of these are my thoughts. Some I have heard on this site, or with other sources. Feel free to add.
Kyle Trask --- Nick Foles
Been watching some Florida highlights. I think Trask would be a good mid-round pick for Miami to groom as a long-term backup for Tua.
Kyle Pitts --- Darren Waller
Yes, that guy. The same Waller that Rowe had good, sometimes great coverage on and he still dominated. Pitts has a good chance to be the best receiving TE in the NFL.
Kadarius Toney --- Percy Harvin
Toney also reminds me of those NE receivers who had a lot of success there.
Devonta Smith --- Marvin Harrison
This is the description I've heard most frequently. My old-school comparison is Paul Warfield, for those old enough to remember him.
Ja'Marr Chase --- Michael Irvin/faster Anquan Bolden
Not sure I like either comparison. There's some Jerry Rice after the catch.
Jalen Waddle --- Tyreek Hill
I like that comparison.
Rashod Bateman --- Allen Robinson
I think this came from Slimm. Had me going back over Bateman's highlights. I like the comparison.
Najee Harris --- Derrick Henry
Don't think Harris is quite at that level, but he's obviously a talented big back.
Travis Etienne --- Alvin Kamara
Others?
