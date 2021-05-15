Players That Overstayed Their Welcome W/Miami..

so much so that you literally celebrated once Miami finally parted ways with them. Any players that were so bad that you still remember them and wonder why it took so long for Miami to get rid of them? lol Let's just say since 2000 I can remember quite a few, Dallas Thomas is an obvious one. Gibril Wilson, Marc Colombo are some others.LMAO Who remembers Legedu Naanee and how he caused himself to fumble was Arizona?"Miami Dolphins wide receiver Legedu Naanee fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter and Arizona recovered it, which led to the Cardinals game-tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation play. (Robert Duyos, Sun Sentinel)"