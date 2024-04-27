 Poll: Grier biggest ****ing Idiot or not | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Grier biggest ****ing Idiot or not

Is Grier a genius or a dumbass?

  • Total voters
    45
O line in the first. Even though Pittsburg took who I wanted there were still a few left that would've sufficed. I wanted o line in the second too but that is just my opinion and I realize that that wouldn't happen. They did it backwards imo
 
eMCee85 said:
Again, pointless comment
Click to expand...
That’s all he knows bro. I don’t ever ignore anybody but anytime he doesn’t agree with a poster he will constantly comment back to them with his smart@ss comments and it gets old but he thinks he’s funny.

He literally brings nothing to any conversation bc he thinks he’s the smartest person in the room.
 
eMCee85 said:
Let's get this on record. Of course I vote dumbass
Click to expand...
Why don't you post your research you have done on all of the players in this years draft so that we can see your point of view? I would love to know how you feel about the players you wanted from the week you spent at the senior bowl and the week you spent evaluating them at the combine. Also please provide positives and negatives and all of the traits you have on them so those of us that are in the wait and see side of things we can see your point of view?
 
MiaFins31 said:
That’s all he knows bro. I don’t ever ignore anybody but anytime he doesn’t agree with a poster he will constantly comment back to them with his smart@ss comments and it gets old but he thinks he’s funny.

He literally brings nothing to any conversation bc he thinks he’s the smartest person in the room.
Click to expand...
Agreed, I'm not sure anyone in this world could have more pointless comments than him. Not only that but he isn't even a true fan. Only here because of Adam Gase of all people!!! Lmao. That tells you all you need to know.
 
jreg1 said:
Why don't you post your research you have done on all of the players in this years draft so that we can see your point of view? I would love to know how you feel about the players you wanted from the week you spent at the senior bowl and the week you spent evaluating them at the combine. Also please provide positives and negatives and all of the traits you have on them so those of us that are in the wait and see side of things we can see your point of view?
Click to expand...
We don’t get paid millions upon millions of dollars to constantly f*ck up.

We’re fans and we’re entitled to an opinion just like everyone else. We haven’t failed at our job for 20 years like a certain GM in Miami.

If you don’t like his opinion then go to the next post.

Let me guess… you think just bc they’re in the position they are in the NFL that they can’t be wrong and how can any fan ever know more than a GM. Right?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
jreg1 said:
Why don't you post your research you have done on all of the players in this years draft so that we can see your point of view? I would love to know how you feel about the players you wanted from the week you spent at the senior bowl and the week you spent evaluating them at the combine. Also please provide positives and negatives and all of the traits you have on them so those of us that are in the wait and see side of things we can see your point of view?
Click to expand...
Why? All the research in the world doesn't guarantee a damn thing on how they will perform in the pros. I wanted ol in the first and ol in the 2nd. I know they wouldn't have done ol in the second if they did in the first but it's what I wanted. Imo, the first two rounds were backwards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom