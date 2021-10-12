 Poll: Trade X ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Trade X ?

Since the season is lost should we trade this POS who quit on the team?

  • YES

    Votes: 12 66.7%

  • NO

    Votes: 6 33.3%
  • Total voters
    18
Geez dude relax. Everyone is pissed rightfully so but pos that quit on the team? You don't know that. The guy almost didn't play because of an injury. The contract gave him an incentive to play through it. He's been one of our best defensive assets on D. But now he's a pos and quit on the team? Dude organized his own training camp in the offseason with our players and others.

With that being said, i voted yes just because imo we need to incentivise the next GM with some pretty toys to build his team.
 
That ship sailed 2 years ago to get a good-decent return for him. Probably would have to settle for a mid round pick now. Although I'd rather try trade him for a proven player, even if we have to throw in a mid round pick on our side to get a decent O lineman. I don't think he will have much of market out there.
 
By far the stupidest fanbase in the NFL. Trade your only good to great player? Yeah that's the ticket. Keep Tua around for another ten years so we can watch Buffalo beat our butts.
 
I wanted to trade him when he staged his little holdin. At this point, he wants a new deal at the end of the year, and he isn't earning an extra dime with his poor play.
 
MrChadRico said:
Should we trade X, who is playing only for his paycheck and gave up on the team last week?
Click to expand...
hell no, but him and jones man and man and blitz the hell out of the QB.. cover zero all day.. better than watching us be last in 3rd down D
 
I said no. He almost missed the game through injury yet played. Plus any player can have a bad day at the office. Its just a shame that there are too many players having bad days right now. Let's see how X comes back in the Jags game.
 
