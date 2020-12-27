Positives from raiders game!

The secret is that Fitz is more effective when he can't see anything.-Fitz Mother F Ing Magic. That’s it that’s the post
Even with that bs PI call , the dude make a throw while having his head ripped
On Agholor's TD play, he pushed off but it wasn't called. The PI called on Jones wasn't as bad as the push off, but that was penalized. I hate how officials can call one thing but not another!I was going to be pissed if we lost on a bullshit PI penalty. That was some instant karma right there and she is a bitch.