Positives from this week Bye edition!

S

Swollcolb

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
618
Reaction score
1,067
- Most importantly another Texans loss which brings Texans to 1-6. With every loss this pick is higher for us and it’s a beautiful thing.
- Pats lost and just look in complete disarray. We passed them In division and I honestly don’t expect them to challenge us for second team in division.
- Bills trailed the JETS for half a game and only won 18-10. Bills have not looked the same the last few weeks.
- Raiders lost another team who looks like they could challenge for a wildcard spot.
- T-minus 1 week until Tua starts
- I won my fantasy football game and currently 7-0 on the season. Hope you all enjoyed a stress free Sunday.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,102
Reaction score
3,994
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Pats offensively are a wreck right now. Not counting them out just yet though but looking better for us each week. I loved that their contest wasn’t even close.

Josh Allen is fine against mediocre and bad teams but he really chokes it up in prime time. He’s a blue collar type of QB with accuracy issues, we could be a real problem for him next time around.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom