Positives from this week Bye edition!

- Most importantly another Texans loss which brings Texans to 1-6. With every loss this pick is higher for us and it’s a beautiful thing.

- Pats lost and just look in complete disarray. We passed them In division and I honestly don’t expect them to challenge us for second team in division.

- Bills trailed the JETS for half a game and only won 18-10. Bills have not looked the same the last few weeks.

- Raiders lost another team who looks like they could challenge for a wildcard spot.

- T-minus 1 week until Tua starts

- I won my fantasy football game and currently 7-0 on the season. Hope you all enjoyed a stress free Sunday.