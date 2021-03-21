Post free agency 3-round mock

Phinsince92
Would you all be happy if the draft turned out this way? Trade down to 8 with Carolina and pick up another 3rd this year and a 1st next year.
I’m fairly confident if we trade down pitts and at least one top wr will be gone. We have some teams between 3-8 that really need weapons. Creed Humphrey went in the first in this mock so couldn’t get him.Kinda...
Not sure about Rousseau but maybe worth a shot!I’m fairly confident if we trade down pitts and at least one top wr will be gone. We have some teams between 3-8 that really need weapons. Creed Humphrey went in the first in this mock so couldn’t get him.
Me neither I’ve already mentioned in previous threads he scares me with only 1year and then opting out but he is prob the best edge rusher in this draft and I think he will be gone by 18 anyways. I previously had them taking a lb here but they need a pass rusher a bit more imo after adding McKinney, Biegel, Riley, and Scarlett.Not sure about Rousseau but maybe worth a shot!