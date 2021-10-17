POST GAME DISCUSSION - PHINS/JAGS***

Travis34
chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2008
- Messages
- 18,777
- Reaction score
- 10,971
- Location
- NE, Indiana
We suck. F***ing terrible coaching all around today
Tua played a decent game. I was getting some water right when that int happened, so outside of that.. it was okay.
When you lose to the worst team in the league, do you become the worst team?
Have at it guys. Be respectful to each other. I have to get off of here for a bit. Take it easy on the mods today/tmrw
Tua played a decent game. I was getting some water right when that int happened, so outside of that.. it was okay.
When you lose to the worst team in the league, do you become the worst team?
Have at it guys. Be respectful to each other. I have to get off of here for a bit. Take it easy on the mods today/tmrw