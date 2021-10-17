 ***POST GAME DISCUSSION - PHINS/JAGS*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***POST GAME DISCUSSION - PHINS/JAGS***

We suck. F***ing terrible coaching all around today

Tua played a decent game. I was getting some water right when that int happened, so outside of that.. it was okay.

When you lose to the worst team in the league, do you become the worst team?

Have at it guys. Be respectful to each other. I have to get off of here for a bit. Take it easy on the mods today/tmrw
 
Season is done. Time to start looking at candidates for the new GM and Head coach. Sucks that the team doesn't even have their own first round pick. So I guess the only other thing left this season is to root for every team that plays the 49ers.
 
