Predicted Master Plan

Finally the Dolphins are in win now mode. No longer needing to overly save cap, get picks, develop youth, etc.



Prediction on Grier plan. Remember he is a true draft guy, that’s his roots. So the idea that he is going to try to fill all the weaknesses of the roster in upcoming draft is NOT a true draft guys way of drafting. He knows and has said it repeatedly that is where so many mistakes are made. Missed picks (busts) are extremely common, he wants to lessen this by aiming for quality players over position of needs. Obviously he is aware of positions he wants and will try but that has never been his top priority. The way around this is to remember that the draft is only one facet of building a roster. Trades, FA signings, picking up released veterans, especially teams looking to rebuild-will be used.



Back to draft- He will pick best available if no other player(even at a position of need) is close to quality of player. Also in today’s NFL with cap, not every position will be filled with a star. Look at how they built defense! Secondary they choose to build into a major strength! Instead of overly trying to make every unit a beast. The one strength makes every other position better than it actually is. Look for the same approach on offense. Thus it is likely Grier wants to make Oline into a beast especialy given he can actually accomplish this due to having third pick and who likely will be available. Thus Sewell being the pick (if Grier views him as the best in years). This would reasonably raise the oline from good to great. By so doing every position on offense, every one, becomes better than what they are. Also you protect your main investment, a small quarterback who can get hurt more easily. Also Tua‘s passing percentage when not under duress was already among best in league even in his shaky rookie year. Then they will ‘try’ and draft skill players left and right (Moving up and down in draft).



FA/TRADES- Look for them to get one excellent receiver, who gets separation as priority. Combine that with a young receiver in draft. Look for them to trade Parker (who struggles to seperate) if they get a receiver this way to offset financial cost and pick up a mid round pick. Then one pass rusher that is aged and looking to get out of a rebuild situation.



Thats my prediction of what he will do.