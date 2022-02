Mighty good left overs are going to be out there and truthfully think 1 outstanding OT and quality OL men brought in, will be sufficient enough to fill all our stomachs.



Don't think Mac D sees the need to have several High priced OL while still being able to upgrade well enough to be legit.....



Personally, been waiting for the OL upgrade half a life time and feeling Mac D Finally finally knows the critical importance thats been neglected here for years is totally aware of it.



Have to trust his judgement and at present his judgement is beyond my expectations...