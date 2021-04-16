 Prioritizing the Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Prioritizing the Draft

Here's kind of how I see it.

Wide Receiver > everything else

Miami's biggest need just happens to be the draft's biggest strength. Get one of the top guys at #6. Could include Pitts, but would target him like a #1 receiver if drafted that high. Look at what a huge difference Diggs made for Allen in Buffalo. Having that first read that is always open is huge.

Center > Tackle

Ultimately, Hunt's best position may be guard, but I'd give him one more year at RT. If a tackle like Walter Little falls into Miami's lap at #50 sure, but otherwise prioritize center. There are a few quality ones in this draft, but I think that #36 might be the spot. Solve the position for a few years instead of playing musical chairs.

Pass Rushing DE > Van Noy type linebacker

Salary was part of the reason Van Noy was cut, but I have to believe the emergence of Van Ginkel played a role as well. Flores might considered that position solved. The Dolphins greater need is a defensive end who can rush the passer. The fact that Ogbah's contract is up after this year also has to be taken into account.

All that being said, Grier needs to stay open to possibilities. The Tunsil selection is a good example of taking advantage of players who unexpectedly drop.
 
Wasn’t this year deep at Tackle and Receiver but few at DE/Edge? In that case I’d still go pass catcher first but take DE at 18 unless like you said Sewel or Slater have a bong mask moment.

We may be able to grab Dickerson at 50 because of his injury so in that case a Tackle at 36! RB can wait till 81 even if it means Carter NC.
 
Im happy to roll the dice on a later round receiver and skip all this Pitts, Smith, Chase nonsense. For me its gut punches. Get the earth mover Sewell at 6 and Harris at 18. Watch the miracles that occur when the left side is constantly moving downfield and the opposing D has to respect it. Just me though, havent seen many who share this mindset.
 
I'm with you on Carter at #81. Would prefer one of the top three, but you have to account for who the team passes up if they take a running back early.

I think Eichenberg gets lost a little bit in this OT class. He's one I'd consider around #36 or #50.
 
1a Parsons trade back /Pitts
1b waddle/smith trade up with #18 and 2023 1st from Niners
2a RB
2b Friermuth (no Pitts)/OC/Edge/WR
 
Maybe not a popular opinion, but definitely worth talking about. If Miami could pair that with E. Moore at #36, the offense would certainly be much improved.
 
I agree that a pass catcher is at the top of the list. My preference is for Pitts but I’ll be happy with any of the top four guys. They’re all top end prospects. I just think Pitts is a unicorn. The key is to get Tua more weapons.

I agree that C is the most important OL position to target. I want one of Humphrey, Dickerson or Meinerz. But I also think we’re still two pieces away on the OL. Apparently, Miami is high on Hunt at RT. My preference would be to kick him inside to RG. But on top of one of the top three centres, I’d also like to see Miami target a RT (Teven Jenkins) or a G. If we can add two more pieces to our OL we can finally solidify that b*tch for years to come.

I disagree that an Edge is a more important target than LB. I’m no X&O expert, but I’ve seen some knowledgeable folks suggest that a speed DE rusher isn’t as crucial in Flo’s system as it is in many others. Regardless, I just see two guys at the top of the LB class (Parsons + Collins) that I think would be perfect fits here.
 
Agree 100%. After taking Chase or Pitts at 6. I would move up from 18 to grab Parsons, 4 or 5 spots should only cost a 3rd.
L.Dickerson could be had at 36. I don’t even need to watch anymore of the draft after that!!!!
 
You touch on some good points.
 
Pass rushing OLB or pass rushing de or both...just got to get the QBs on the ground
 
We also need a top Running Back. The question is whether we draft him with pick #18 or in the 2nd round?
 
Biggest holes on our roster is at center and Van Noy position. The replacements we have on the roster currently are mash unit guys with running backs close behind, we have lots of oft injured recievers. The strength of the draft is WR and Oline so draft there early and often but the RB and LB positions need help.
 
Sure we need a past rushing Edge but what's the plan? Wave a magic wand and make one appear in this draft?
2021 Edge ratings are one of the lowest in a long time.
The greatest positions in this draft are WR head and shoulders above all followed by LBs.
Edge rushers are at the very bottom.
I'm not for picking one just because we feel forced to.
 
Pass rushers are not at the bottom. I have it...

1 WR
2 OT
3 CB
4 QB
5 DE
6 OLB
 
