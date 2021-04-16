Prioritizing the Draft

Here's kind of how I see it.



Wide Receiver > everything else



Miami's biggest need just happens to be the draft's biggest strength. Get one of the top guys at #6. Could include Pitts, but would target him like a #1 receiver if drafted that high. Look at what a huge difference Diggs made for Allen in Buffalo. Having that first read that is always open is huge.



Center > Tackle



Ultimately, Hunt's best position may be guard, but I'd give him one more year at RT. If a tackle like Walter Little falls into Miami's lap at #50 sure, but otherwise prioritize center. There are a few quality ones in this draft, but I think that #36 might be the spot. Solve the position for a few years instead of playing musical chairs.



Pass Rushing DE > Van Noy type linebacker



Salary was part of the reason Van Noy was cut, but I have to believe the emergence of Van Ginkel played a role as well. Flores might considered that position solved. The Dolphins greater need is a defensive end who can rush the passer. The fact that Ogbah's contract is up after this year also has to be taken into account.



All that being said, Grier needs to stay open to possibilities. The Tunsil selection is a good example of taking advantage of players who unexpectedly drop.