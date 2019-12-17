QB's in the Draft

Crzynick25

Crzynick25

Im not a big College Football watcher, Ive seen Burrow, and Tua play a few games. Personally like Burrow more than Tua. but assuming Burrow and Tua arent options for whatever reason....

Where do you rate the other prospects as NFL franchise QB's and where would you be comfortable drafting them?

Hurts
Fromm
Herbert
Fields
other....
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Fields isn’t eligible this year right?

Fromm is pure garbage and Shouldn’t go before the 3rd. I’d take a chance on A. Gordon before Fromm.

All the QBs are a risk except Burrow.
 
F

Feverdream

Other, I like Eason.

He will cost less than Herbert, and because of that, no one will bitch when we sit him for a year or three.
 
J

jim1

I'm ready to roll with Justin Herbert. I still like Fromm, he had a rough patch and most people soured on him, but I still think that he can play on a high level, good prospect with great intangibles.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

SCOTTY said:
Let be real people. Love in the 1st is ridiculous.
Click to expand...
Yet, I can see him go at the end of round 1 to a team moving back into the first. Scouts will fall in love with his arm...he will look so much better then the other players in shorts and scouts and coaches will convince themselves that they can fix the other issues.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

FSU Truth said:
Yet, I can see him go at the end of round 1 to a team moving back into the first. Scouts will fall in love with his arm...he will look so much better then the other players in shorts and scouts and coaches will convince themselves that they can fix the other issues.
Click to expand...
Fsu you are a reg poster. So if I ask you I know I'll get an honest answer. I have 5 Qbs going in the first. Burrow Tua Herbert Fromm and hurt. Now I know I'll get crap on one or two of those. But they are top 5. Then you have the eason and love.
So my question is. How does love jump those 5. I get some hate Fromm or even Herbert. But seriously how do you think love jumps them. I see love going in the 3rd.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

SCOTTY said:
Fsu you are a reg poster. So if I ask you I know I'll get an honest answer. I have 5 Qbs going in the first. Burrow Tua Herbert Fromm and hurt. Now I know I'll get crap on one or two of those. But they are top 5. Then you have the eason and love.
So my question is. How does love jump those 5. I get some hate Fromm or even Herbert. But seriously how do you think love jumps them. I see love going in the 3rd.
Click to expand...
Basically, Love can do things none of those QBs could ever dream of doing. He has the most gifted arm coming out this year...Herbert wishes he had his natural arm talent and Herbert is about as naturally gifted as a thrower as there is.

I'm not 100 percent saying he is going to jump into round one, just that the possibility is there.

I will say that I watched Fromm in about 6 full games this year, and numerous games in the previous years. Nothing he does leads me to believe that Georgia wins because of him. Hurt is interesting as a player and could move into round one with the Lamar Jackson effect, but that would be a mistake as Hurt is no where near the level of runner or passer that Jackson was coming out.
 
A

Awsi Dooger

SCOTTY said:
So my question is. How does love jump those 5. I get some hate Fromm or even Herbert. But seriously how do you think love jumps them. I see love going in the 3rd.
Click to expand...
There were some preseason mocks with Love ahead of all of those guys except Tua. That's how it potentially happens. Not every scout or general manager is going to change opinion week to week.

Love is going to look fantastic at the combine. Not quite the arm of Josh Allen but more relaxed and now somewhat better touch.

I'd hate to put an over/under on where he'll be picked. Given that talent level it's difficult to imagine he drops too far. How can Daniel Jones go 6th pick and Jordan Love slide to 3rd round?

I agree with Todd McShay that the Giants should go quarterback again. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they almost certainly won't.

Why did Todd McShay gain 40 pounds in 2019?
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

I think Love would do well if he was drafted by Atlanta he could sit behind Ryan and not worry about being a starter yet.
If this team doesn’t land Tua if he declares, I’d like to see him with the chargers or saints, I think he’d fit really well with either of those 2 teams.
 
Danny

Danny

So Love was arrested with weed......maybe he was playing high this year and that's why he threw 16 INT's......lol

No doubt he has great talent. I can't see him being ready to start right away in the NFL but most QB's aren't. I'd not cry if we drafted him as long as Burrow and Tua where gone already.

Fromm I'd not draft and Herbert will go higher than he should.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Wow. Seems love is well admired here.
For me...I think he has the physical attributes. Although it's funny, every sight I look up they have different stats for him. But I feel technique wise he needs a lot of work. More than my top 5 which is why I have him in the second tier. I really think he would have benefited by going back to college. He should have grad trans to oklahoma.
 
