QB's in the Draft

Crzynick25
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2003
- Messages
- 1,069
- Reaction score
- 156
- Location
- Boston
Im not a big College Football watcher, Ive seen Burrow, and Tua play a few games. Personally like Burrow more than Tua. but assuming Burrow and Tua arent options for whatever reason....
Where do you rate the other prospects as NFL franchise QB's and where would you be comfortable drafting them?
Hurts
Fromm
Herbert
Fields
other....
Where do you rate the other prospects as NFL franchise QB's and where would you be comfortable drafting them?
Hurts
Fromm
Herbert
Fields
other....