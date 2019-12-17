QB's in the Draft

SCOTTY said: Fsu you are a reg poster. So if I ask you I know I'll get an honest answer. I have 5 Qbs going in the first. Burrow Tua Herbert Fromm and hurt. Now I know I'll get crap on one or two of those. But they are top 5. Then you have the eason and love.

So my question is. How does love jump those 5. I get some hate Fromm or even Herbert. But seriously how do you think love jumps them. I see love going in the 3rd.

Basically, Love can do things none of those QBs could ever dream of doing. He has the most gifted arm coming out this year...Herbert wishes he had his natural arm talent and Herbert is about as naturally gifted as a thrower as there is.I'm not 100 percent saying he is going to jump into round one, just that the possibility is there.I will say that I watched Fromm in about 6 full games this year, and numerous games in the previous years. Nothing he does leads me to believe that Georgia wins because of him. Hurt is interesting as a player and could move into round one with the Lamar Jackson effect, but that would be a mistake as Hurt is no where near the level of runner or passer that Jackson was coming out.