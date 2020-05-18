So with no sports I went through and recorded all the Re-run alabama games to watch Tua because I’m bored and super excited to have him. One thing that has shocked me watching these games was Raekwon Davis. I saw him absolutely blow up some plays and wreak havoc and was like holy crap who is that oh Raekwon Davis man we got him too. I was pleasantly surprised. Interior Defensive lineman don’t always stick out when your casually watching games but every game I watched he made at least one big wow play. He has the size, experience (4 years at Bama with a bunch of starts), and explosiveness to make an instant impact. When I think of our rookie class I think of Tua, the young OL, Iggy and sometimes forget about Davis but he could be the steal of our draft class