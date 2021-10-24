 Real question: Currently available HC and DC candidates that can help us | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Real question: Currently available HC and DC candidates that can help us

I’ve got a real question for you guys. Who are the currently available HC and DC candidates around the league? Not someone who is currently on an NFL or College team, but someone that is currently not coaching on a team. Someone that can come in to either replace or assist our current HC or DC.

We know what is wrong with our offense, we still need an effective OL to make any kind of assessment on the rest of the offense. This could definitely be a talent issue.

However, I have no clue what the problem is on defense. We have spent way too much money on the secondary and have put way too many draft picks into out defense for us to not be able to stop anyone when the game is on the line. If you look at our defensive roster, and how they played last year, we should be putting a much much better defensive product on the field. This should be a top 10 defense.

Which all leads me back to my main question, who are some available HC or DC candidates that can be brought in here to either or assist our current staff? This may be someone that ends up being an interim coach before the season ends.
 
Dude give it a rest. Flores will last the season. And no one can come in here right now and turn this around. Right now it’s time to watch Tua and see if he can give us a future here
 
This season is shot. No saving it. Now I still think Flores and Grier should still have been fired weeks ago.
 
