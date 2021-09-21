 Rebuild Rejected | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rebuild Rejected

Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Oh wiser than wise Admins and Mods,

Is it possible that the Front Office has muffed our greatest opportunity to build the Fins into perennial contenders?

Is it possible that we’re going to have to blow this up and start again in 1-2 years?

I am not sure my Finheaven membership will survive that.
 
13marino13

13marino13

A man who asks a question is a fool for a minute,
the man that does not ask is a fool for life

Patience is a noble virtue, and, when rightly exercised, will produce the reward you seek. It is not the ability to wait but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting. You will survive, our time will come and it will be glorious...
GO PHINS!
 
