Rebuild Rejected

Mindtornado
Support Our QB
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2010
- Messages
- 1,671
- Reaction score
- 3,093
- Location
- Almost Heaven
Oh wiser than wise Admins and Mods,
Is it possible that the Front Office has muffed our greatest opportunity to build the Fins into perennial contenders?
Is it possible that we’re going to have to blow this up and start again in 1-2 years?
I am not sure my Finheaven membership will survive that.
Is it possible that the Front Office has muffed our greatest opportunity to build the Fins into perennial contenders?
Is it possible that we’re going to have to blow this up and start again in 1-2 years?
I am not sure my Finheaven membership will survive that.