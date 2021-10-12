Remember the bengals game last year...

tggeorge
When Flo was about to knock someone out to stand up for his players? Where did that guy go? The guy that players would run through a wall for.
That's the mentality you need to get men to follow you and give their best. He doesn't seem to resemble that same guy and that's how he got players to overachieve last year.
He seems tired or half in.
