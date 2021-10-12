 Remember the bengals game last year... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember the bengals game last year...

tggeorge

tggeorge

When Flo was about to knock someone out to stand up for his players? Where did that guy go? The guy that players would run through a wall for.
That's the mentality you need to get men to follow you and give their best. He doesn't seem to resemble that same guy and that's how he got players to overachieve last year.
He seems tired or half in.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Good point, makes you wonder if there is some sort of tension between Flores and Grier or Flores and the owner. I always thought Flores and Grier were very tight and had a great relationship.
 
bane

bane

honestly there was something about that that made me think he was compensating for something else. What coach runs on the field like that? I know it got a lot of praise but now I think he just a major jerk to players and staff and trying to make himself look better.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Right. He just doesn't seem as passionate. More of a vacant emptiness about his personality. If your boss isn't who you thought can definite impact morale. And if his morale is low, the players' will be too. Doesn't seem like a deft of talent seeing some of the things parker, Gaskin, Williams etc can do but it doesn't seem like anyone is passionate or wants to be physical.
Maybe everyone fed off of fitzs energy like Landry used to give us. But coach seems less invested and intense.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

bane said:
honestly there was something about that that made me think he was compensating for something else. What coach runs on the field like that? I know it got a lot of praise but now I think he just a major jerk to players and staff and trying to make himself look better.
I personally liked it. But maybe. I know Dan Campbell is winless but love that guy and loved him when he was here. He's got heart and passion.
 
L

LibertineOneThree

English Fin
tggeorge said:
When Flo was about to knock someone out to stand up for his players? Where did that guy go? The guy that players would run through a wall for.
That's the mentality you need to get men to follow you and give their best. He doesn't seem to resemble that same guy and that's how he got players to overachieve last year.
He seems tired or half in.
Totally agree and well said. He seems aloof this year. Like he spites his players or management or both. Like a different guy.

He was getting more out of the rag tag bunch of undrafted vagabonds in his first year. I don’t think he’s close to getting the best out of the current crop. It’s concerning.

Just subjective speculation of course. But the body language is completely different, particularly to that Bengals game; you’re absolutely right.
 
