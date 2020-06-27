Finfan83nj
Report: Numerous Miami Dolphins Offensive Lineman Have Been Meeting Up To Train Regularly | Dolphin Nation
Miami Dolphins rookie and veteran offensive lineman reportedly were working out together in South Florida in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.
dolphinnation.com
“A bunch of them — rookies and veterans — had been getting together regularly on a South Florida field not only for conditioning but also to perfect making the correct line calls and beef up on learning the terminology implemented by new offensive line coach Steve Marshall, who is the team’s third offensive line coach in 11 months,”