Roger Goodell - warning: hot take

uk_dolfan
I know virtually everyone hates him, but I think he seems like a a pretty good guy with a tough job which forces him to be the bad guy....
Thought he did a great job with the draft this weekend and I am really glad that he forced the GMs and owners to go ahead with the draft and gave so many fans a compelling distraction from the misery of the standard news.
*ducks*
