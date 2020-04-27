Roger Goodell - warning: hot take

I know virtually everyone hates him, but I think he seems like a a pretty good guy with a tough job which forces him to be the bad guy....


Thought he did a great job with the draft this weekend and I am really glad that he forced the GMs and owners to go ahead with the draft and gave so many fans a compelling distraction from the misery of the standard news.

*ducks*

 
