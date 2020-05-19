Dolph N.Fan
first off the Rooney Rule is a joke. Sounds like they’re making it even more of one compensating teams for hiring minorities. apparently there’s only like 4 black coaches and 2 black gms in the league
Miami has one of each, are they not going to get compensated for this? Lol I’m partly joking on that question but seriously, how do people feel that say Miami hires a coach for possible extra draft picks instead of...oh I don’t know, he’s the right person for the job?
