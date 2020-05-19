Rooney Rule

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,003
Reaction score
8,568
Location
Columbus, OH
first off the Rooney Rule is a joke. Sounds like they’re making it even more of one compensating teams for hiring minorities. apparently there’s only like 4 black coaches and 2 black gms in the league

Miami has one of each, are they not going to get compensated for this? Lol I’m partly joking on that question but seriously, how do people feel that say Miami hires a coach for possible extra draft picks instead of...oh I don’t know, he’s the right person for the job?
 
Last edited:
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,580
Reaction score
846
Dolph N.Fan said:
first off the Rooney Rule is a joke. Sounds like they’re making it even more of one compensating teams for hiring minorities. apparently there’s only like 4 black coaches and 2 black gms in the league

Miami has some of each, are they not going to get compensated for this? Lol I’m partly joking on that question but seriously, how do people feel that say Miami hires a coach for possible extra draft picks instead of...oh I don’t know, he’s the right person for the job?
Click to expand...
1589929234198.gif
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
13,681
Reaction score
7,830
Location
New Jersey
I’d still rather have the Rooney Rule than the Tuck Rule any day.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,479
Reaction score
9,092
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
I'm seeing conflicting info about these new rules.

Some reports that draft position incentives, and supplemental picks. Other reports that is not the case.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,003
Reaction score
8,568
Location
Columbus, OH
Mach2 said:
I'm seeing conflicting info about these new rules.

Some reports that draft position incentives, and supplemental picks. Other reports that is not the case.
Click to expand...
If true about the incentives, that totally doesn’t seem sustainable long term
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,272
Reaction score
3,165
I'm an old black man, but even I can see the original Rooney rule may have had good intentions but it's as flawed as hell. You have teams bringing in black candidates that they have no intention of hiring. Usually it's just wasting people's time. I mean if team x knows that they just fired their head coach with the intent of hiring some big name coach, don't make them waste my time and have me come in an interview for a position just to satisfy a rule even though they already know who they're hiring. The new rule isn't much better, you can't bribe teams to interview or hire minorities. Offring teams cash, draft picks or other incentives doesn't make sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom