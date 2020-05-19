I'm an old black man, but even I can see the original Rooney rule may have had good intentions but it's as flawed as hell. You have teams bringing in black candidates that they have no intention of hiring. Usually it's just wasting people's time. I mean if team x knows that they just fired their head coach with the intent of hiring some big name coach, don't make them waste my time and have me come in an interview for a position just to satisfy a rule even though they already know who they're hiring. The new rule isn't much better, you can't bribe teams to interview or hire minorities. Offring teams cash, draft picks or other incentives doesn't make sense.