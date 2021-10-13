Ross is the problem

Since Ross is responsible for the hiring of everyone in the organization, he is ultimately responsible for everything that happens within the organization, good or bad. He has stated that he has no interest in selling the team and he has already set up a succession in case he dies or does decide to sell the team.



In 2016 Ross designated one of his business partner, Bruce Beal to become the next owner if Beal still wants to purchase the team when Ross dies or sells the team. This transfer of ownership has already been approved by NFL owners.



So unless you have the money to give Ross an offer he can’t refuse. He or his business partner will be the owner of the Dolphins for many years to come.