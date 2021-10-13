Ross is the problem

gfish24
Year after year of this ****… we need a new owner
Since Ross is responsible for the hiring of everyone in the organization, he is ultimately responsible for everything that happens within the organization, good or bad. He has stated that he has no interest in selling the team and he has already set up a succession in case he dies or does decide to sell the team.Year after year of this ****… we need a new owner
Yea I know he isn’t… sure he can replace the GM- I mean he’s done that before and it’s worked out right? Ross may be a real estate mogul, but he is the worst owner in the league right now… he’s responsible for this mess… obviously the work environment and culture sucks, and Ross is the constant.. sell the team you ****in moronRoss is not going anywhere. The GM however can easily be replaced. Which is what a new owner would do.
All I stated was we need a new owner… I’m aware that he ain’t going anywhere- my point was he is the consistent issue with this team… it’s ****ing depressingSince Ross is responsible for the hiring of everyone in the organization, he is ultimately responsible for everything that happens within the organization, good or bad. He has stated that he has no interest in selling the team and he has already set up a succession in case he dies or does decide to sell the team.
In 2016 Ross designated one of his business partner, Bruce Beal to become the next owner if Beal still wants to purchase the team when Ross dies or sells the team. This transfer of ownership has already been approved by NFL owners.
So unless you have the money to give Ross an offer he can’t refuse. He or his business partner will be the owner of the Dolphins for many years to come.