We left Coral Springs with 2 cases of beer in a cooler and no tickets.

We bought them at the I95 exit while waiting to exit.

Parked on a yard near the stadium for 5.00

The seats were west endzone and obstructed view.

We ended up moving lower in the bowl and found 3 seats in the NW corner.

The game was amazing. If we made another field goal, it would have been legendary.

WoodStrock!