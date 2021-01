I have no data to support my opinion, but I'll be surprised if the NFL doesn't come up with a way to raise cap in '21. If it stays at $175mm, a LOT of teams will be jettisoning good players and damaging the team for years. Pretty good vets could go unemployed due to the glut of FAs and teams having no money to sign vets. If a team foregoes saving just-in-case money they may need during the season, and suffer significant injures, then what? Personally, I'm good with $175mm, but there will be a LOT of teams petitioning for a higher cap.