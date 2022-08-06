Saturday Open Practice Tweets Here!

Fin-Loco
Yesterday the D pushed back! I like it. Nothing will continue to push the offenses growth into a superpower more than the D never relenting! Good stuff. Practice should be another spectacle today with a full house in the sweltering humidity. While you all sweat it out, your trusty Loco and the FH reporting crew will be drinking ice cold beer and delighting in sharing the action with you. We saw how good Armstead is yesterday while he was picking up blocks 10 yards downfield. However, it really highlights how far the rest of the OL has to go. Tick freaking tock fellas!
We're a week out from whupping up on the Carnie Town Butt Pirates. The back half of this coming week we'll have joint practices leading up to when we nuke them from orbit. Then, after that, we need to start trimming the roster which looks like it's going to be very difficult as the talent we have looks to be unprecedented. Even Hunter Long woke up yesterday and had some good plays including a 20 yard reception and Iggy had a sack as an example.
As always, if you're one of the lucky ones who is trading 8 pounds of sweat for taking in the action in person today, please share what you see/saw!
Last weekend for six months (hopefully) that we don't have a Dolphins game! Well, Labor Day but let's not let facts impair our giddiness!
Keep honing and stay injury free Miami!!!