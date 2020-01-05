Sea Of Hands 2019 Edition

coalesce

coalesce

Whenever asked, I always reference the Sea Of Hands game as probably the worst Dolphins loss I've ever endured in all my ears as a fan. Part of it was because I was so young (about nine years old) and because it denied the Dolphins a chance for a threepeat. That was 45 years ago, and it still stings.

It occurred to me last week after the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxboro that the game could very well be their version of the Sea Of Hands game, and last night's game just confirmed it. They had the greatest run in NFL history--six championships in 20 years--and it probably won't be equaled. Granted they never achieved PERFECTION, but I'd don't want to rub it in about how they had a chance at football immortality and couldn't do it, so I'll leave that alone...for now.

Someone much smarter than me wrote all things must pass, and last night, it passed.
 
I thought it was Dolphin Birthright to go to the Super Bowl during that period, and we would’ve won it again if not for the snake
 
Not even close. We were the two time defending Super Bowl Champs who played really well in that game and lost because of one lucky play by Oakland. Still stings me to this day. (62-7 still kinda stings too, lol)
 
I was 11 and still haven't gotten over it. Was depressed for days after that loss.

Thanks for bringing it up again. :(
 
I was also 9 years old during the Sea of Hands game, or what was also referred to as Super Bowl VII 1/2. Those were probably the two best teams in football that year. That was the loss that signaled the end of Miami's dynasty and this does seem like the end for New England. But we've all written off the Patriots before and they also somehow rebound.
 
