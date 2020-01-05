Sea Of Hands 2019 Edition

Whenever asked, I always reference the Sea Of Hands game as probably the worst Dolphins loss I've ever endured in all my ears as a fan. Part of it was because I was so young (about nine years old) and because it denied the Dolphins a chance for a threepeat. That was 45 years ago, and it still stings.



It occurred to me last week after the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxboro that the game could very well be their version of the Sea Of Hands game, and last night's game just confirmed it. They had the greatest run in NFL history--six championships in 20 years--and it probably won't be equaled. Granted they never achieved PERFECTION, but I'd don't want to rub it in about how they had a chance at football immortality and couldn't do it, so I'll leave that alone...for now.



Someone much smarter than me wrote all things must pass, and last night, it passed.