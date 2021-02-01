Senior Bowl Review Notes



Arrow-Up:



QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M - Good game performance. Matt Rhule spoke very highly of his intellect, recall.

QB Mac Jones, Alabama - Voted best QB on his squad in practices.

RB Michael Carter, North Carolina - Good practices and good game performance. Voted best RB on his squad.

RB Rhamondre Stevens, Oklahoma - Route running and pass catching was surprisingly good, professional quality.

TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss - Nice showing in game. On practice tape you could really see his basketball-like qualities.

WR D'Wayne Eskridge, W. Michigan - Virtually un-coverable. Speed, one-cut head & shoulders above.

WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson - Perfect blend for slot. Note 5094 & 211 lbs. measure. Plays to that, but plus speed, quicks.

WR Austin Watkins, UAB - Physical, strongest hands in Mobile. The smooth gait, cutting, easy separation were a revelation.

WR Demetric Felton, UCLA - Big time speed, quickness. Physicality of a former RB. If he learns to cut wasted movement...

WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville - Combo of length (6'2") and quickness. Gets open. Did well in game.

WR Nico Collins, Michigan - Plays big, smooth, athletic, professional. Didn't play in 2020, so this was important.

OL Dillon Radunz, NDSU - Voted best player in Mobile. We knew A+ mobility, but couldn't know strength. Now we do.

OL Quinn Meinerz, UWW - Big splash. Mauled people, but moves, carries 320 lbs. well. Voted best OL on squad.

OL Spencer Brown, UNI - Showed combo 6'8.5" length, 315 lbs. heft, great knee bend, good mobility. Rare.

OL David Moore, Grambling - The power on Grambling tape looks same vs. Top talent. Voted best OL on his squad.

OG Aaron Banks, Notre Dame - Was the best OG in Mobile this week. He might've leapfrogged Trey Smith.

OL Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame - Took snaps everywhere except LT. Always looked in control. Teams love that versatility.

OL Jack Anderson, Texas Tech - Is a Guard but took a ton of snaps at Center, did well. That will bump his stock.

OL D'Ante Smith, East Carolina - Didn't play in 2020. Showed combo length, mobility, strength. Fit in. This helped him.

DE Cam Sample, Tulane - Best pass rusher either squad at 274 lbs. Used at 3-tech, even 1-tech. Voted best DL on squad.

DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA - Great frame at 280 lbs., 7'0" wing. Miami used him at 1-tech, all over. Voted best DL on squad.

OLB Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame - Good hands, 2nd most consistent pass rusher in Mobile.

DE Elerson Smith, UNI - Looks like Jason Taylor. Came from FCS and was one of the best. Big impact in game itself.

DE Quincy Roche, Miami - One of few consistent pass rushers Mobile. Stock was heading lower and he stabilized it.

DE Ade Ogundeji, Notre Dame - Ideal length that showed up consistently in practice as tough for OLs to stick to.

DE Janarius Robinson, FSU - Got better as the week wore on, peaking w/ a good game performance. Titanic length.

LB K.J. Britt, Auburn - Was all over the place during the game. Great passion. Voted best LB on his squad.

CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma - Virtually unassailable in coverage drills. Really head & shoulders above.

CB Keith Taylor, Washington - Very good in drills during practice week, and strong game performance.

DS Richie Grant, Central Florida - Forced to play CB and did well. Strong presence, coaches very impressed.

CB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida - Was one of the few CBs who seemed to know what he was doing in drills. Noticeable.

DS Christian Uphoff, Illinois State - Voted best DS on his squad. That's a big deal coming from FCS.

DS Damar Hamlin, Pitt - Coaches seemed to really take note of him. Good combo of length and hips.

CB D.J. Daniel, Georgia - Voted by the WRs as the best CB on his squad over Aaron Robinson, which is notable.





Maintained Standing:



QB Ian Book, Notre Dame - Voted best QB on his squad in practices, but more by default, IMO. Bad competition

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State - Voted best RB on his squad in practices. Not sure there was anything new, though.

TE Tre' McKitty, Georgia - Voted best TE on his squad in practices. Showed some athleticism. But he had standing already.

TE Hunter Long, Boston College - Voted best TE on his squad and showed competency, for what he is.

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida - Voted best WR on his squad in practices. I saw no new pieces to the puzzle.

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama - He met high expectations. But I don't think he improved his standing. Radunz was better.

OC Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma - Showed expected strengths, limitations. Played well at OG, but Meinerz out-shone him at OC.

OG Trey Smith, Tennessee - Will still be highly regarded, but honestly didn't kill it during the week. Banks was better.

OT James Hudson, Cincinnati - Showed his athletic package, but started to get beat as week wore on. Missed opportunity.

OC Drake Jackson, Kentucky - Career OC, lots of experience, predictably solid at OC in Mobile. But struggled when moved to OG.

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington - Only one day, but still the least blockable DT in Mobile. That's only good enough to hold serve.

DL Carlos Basham, Wake Forest - Forced to move inside more, and did a fair job, but not better than you'd have figured.

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State - Looked tough to handle at times, but showed nothing new. Seemed an exclusive 1-tech.

DL Chauncey Golston, Wake Forest - Good length, but we already knew that. Moved inside a lot, but was only passing fair.

DL Payton Turner, Indiana - Physically very impressive, but that was a known. Was mostly a 3-tech this week, and only passing fair at that.

DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt - Really up-and-down, forced to play inside a lot, not built for that but he did it. No real new info, tho.

DE William Bradley-King, Baylor - Technically impressive, helped him show out early, but leveled off as OLs caught up to him.

LB Baron Browning, Ohio State - Won at weigh-in, good game, solid practice, but was tried at pass rush, sucked. So nothing new.

LB Tony Fields, West Virginia - Voted by teammates best LB on his squad, but he really lost at the weigh-in. Small, bad length.

LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State - Not allowed to do much in pass rush, which is his specialty. Did alright when allowed, tho.