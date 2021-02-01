ckparrothead
Senior Bowl Review Notes
Arrow-Up:
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M - Good game performance. Matt Rhule spoke very highly of his intellect, recall.
QB Mac Jones, Alabama - Voted best QB on his squad in practices.
RB Michael Carter, North Carolina - Good practices and good game performance. Voted best RB on his squad.
RB Rhamondre Stevens, Oklahoma - Route running and pass catching was surprisingly good, professional quality.
TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss - Nice showing in game. On practice tape you could really see his basketball-like qualities.
WR D'Wayne Eskridge, W. Michigan - Virtually un-coverable. Speed, one-cut head & shoulders above.
WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson - Perfect blend for slot. Note 5094 & 211 lbs. measure. Plays to that, but plus speed, quicks.
WR Austin Watkins, UAB - Physical, strongest hands in Mobile. The smooth gait, cutting, easy separation were a revelation.
WR Demetric Felton, UCLA - Big time speed, quickness. Physicality of a former RB. If he learns to cut wasted movement...
WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville - Combo of length (6'2") and quickness. Gets open. Did well in game.
WR Nico Collins, Michigan - Plays big, smooth, athletic, professional. Didn't play in 2020, so this was important.
OL Dillon Radunz, NDSU - Voted best player in Mobile. We knew A+ mobility, but couldn't know strength. Now we do.
OL Quinn Meinerz, UWW - Big splash. Mauled people, but moves, carries 320 lbs. well. Voted best OL on squad.
OL Spencer Brown, UNI - Showed combo 6'8.5" length, 315 lbs. heft, great knee bend, good mobility. Rare.
OL David Moore, Grambling - The power on Grambling tape looks same vs. Top talent. Voted best OL on his squad.
OG Aaron Banks, Notre Dame - Was the best OG in Mobile this week. He might've leapfrogged Trey Smith.
OL Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame - Took snaps everywhere except LT. Always looked in control. Teams love that versatility.
OL Jack Anderson, Texas Tech - Is a Guard but took a ton of snaps at Center, did well. That will bump his stock.
OL D'Ante Smith, East Carolina - Didn't play in 2020. Showed combo length, mobility, strength. Fit in. This helped him.
DE Cam Sample, Tulane - Best pass rusher either squad at 274 lbs. Used at 3-tech, even 1-tech. Voted best DL on squad.
DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA - Great frame at 280 lbs., 7'0" wing. Miami used him at 1-tech, all over. Voted best DL on squad.
OLB Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame - Good hands, 2nd most consistent pass rusher in Mobile.
DE Elerson Smith, UNI - Looks like Jason Taylor. Came from FCS and was one of the best. Big impact in game itself.
DE Quincy Roche, Miami - One of few consistent pass rushers Mobile. Stock was heading lower and he stabilized it.
DE Ade Ogundeji, Notre Dame - Ideal length that showed up consistently in practice as tough for OLs to stick to.
DE Janarius Robinson, FSU - Got better as the week wore on, peaking w/ a good game performance. Titanic length.
LB K.J. Britt, Auburn - Was all over the place during the game. Great passion. Voted best LB on his squad.
CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma - Virtually unassailable in coverage drills. Really head & shoulders above.
CB Keith Taylor, Washington - Very good in drills during practice week, and strong game performance.
DS Richie Grant, Central Florida - Forced to play CB and did well. Strong presence, coaches very impressed.
CB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida - Was one of the few CBs who seemed to know what he was doing in drills. Noticeable.
DS Christian Uphoff, Illinois State - Voted best DS on his squad. That's a big deal coming from FCS.
DS Damar Hamlin, Pitt - Coaches seemed to really take note of him. Good combo of length and hips.
CB D.J. Daniel, Georgia - Voted by the WRs as the best CB on his squad over Aaron Robinson, which is notable.
Maintained Standing:
QB Ian Book, Notre Dame - Voted best QB on his squad in practices, but more by default, IMO. Bad competition
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State - Voted best RB on his squad in practices. Not sure there was anything new, though.
TE Tre' McKitty, Georgia - Voted best TE on his squad in practices. Showed some athleticism. But he had standing already.
TE Hunter Long, Boston College - Voted best TE on his squad and showed competency, for what he is.
WR Kadarius Toney, Florida - Voted best WR on his squad in practices. I saw no new pieces to the puzzle.
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama - He met high expectations. But I don't think he improved his standing. Radunz was better.
OC Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma - Showed expected strengths, limitations. Played well at OG, but Meinerz out-shone him at OC.
OG Trey Smith, Tennessee - Will still be highly regarded, but honestly didn't kill it during the week. Banks was better.
OT James Hudson, Cincinnati - Showed his athletic package, but started to get beat as week wore on. Missed opportunity.
OC Drake Jackson, Kentucky - Career OC, lots of experience, predictably solid at OC in Mobile. But struggled when moved to OG.
DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington - Only one day, but still the least blockable DT in Mobile. That's only good enough to hold serve.
DL Carlos Basham, Wake Forest - Forced to move inside more, and did a fair job, but not better than you'd have figured.
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State - Looked tough to handle at times, but showed nothing new. Seemed an exclusive 1-tech.
DL Chauncey Golston, Wake Forest - Good length, but we already knew that. Moved inside a lot, but was only passing fair.
DL Payton Turner, Indiana - Physically very impressive, but that was a known. Was mostly a 3-tech this week, and only passing fair at that.
DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt - Really up-and-down, forced to play inside a lot, not built for that but he did it. No real new info, tho.
DE William Bradley-King, Baylor - Technically impressive, helped him show out early, but leveled off as OLs caught up to him.
LB Baron Browning, Ohio State - Won at weigh-in, good game, solid practice, but was tried at pass rush, sucked. So nothing new.
LB Tony Fields, West Virginia - Voted by teammates best LB on his squad, but he really lost at the weigh-in. Small, bad length.
LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State - Not allowed to do much in pass rush, which is his specialty. Did alright when allowed, tho.
