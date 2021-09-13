Serious ask for discussion about X

You're right, for the most part players get it and are very supportive of each other. I'm sure they have no enmity towards Byron but you have to bet they know what X did for this team last year was on a level above his.



Yesterday proved to me that X is a hungry football player. DB's getting interceptions? I mean for ballhawks its almost instinctual. Its fun. Getting your nose in there and getting the ball out - I mean that's dirty work that not every guy is gonna do. That's all about hustle and want to win.



So many fans rooting for draft capitol during the holdout...you're draft capitol ends up being Iggy. A first round pick who is inactive entering year two. Draft capitol...teams do their research and hope like hell they end up like X. How many DB's have we drafted in the last decade or two, and how many have ended up like X? Very very few.