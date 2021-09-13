 Serious ask for discussion about X | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Serious ask for discussion about X

No, not a “rub it in” thing. I’m genuinely curious if anyone is still thinking about the off-season X drama after yesterday’s win?

Consider: Jones didn’t attempt a single throw at him and then there was the game winning strip / recovery.

Did we do the right thing in keeping him here? Do you think the players (if they were) are still bitter after the way the end of the game went down?

I am genuinely curious and really hope to have a good debate / discussion here.
 
I think the drama upset fans more than it does other players. They all want more money for themselves so they know what his point was.

I'm glad he's back for sure but did not like how he handled the situation especially when he admitted he had no idea what his last contract had in it. Agent's fault or not he signed it.
 
I believe a player should always get as much money as possible but I don't like the way he went about it. To act as if we didn't just make him the highest-paid CB in the game rubs me the wrong way. With that being said it's over and I'm glad he's on the team as long as he continues with the turnovers.
 
Great player. I try not to let player negotiations bother me. I don’t know how GMs do their job. I’d tell anyone under contract to eff off
 
I think the drama upset fans more than it does other players. They all want more money for themselves so they know what his point was.

You're right, for the most part players get it and are very supportive of each other. I'm sure they have no enmity towards Byron but you have to bet they know what X did for this team last year was on a level above his.

Yesterday proved to me that X is a hungry football player. DB's getting interceptions? I mean for ballhawks its almost instinctual. Its fun. Getting your nose in there and getting the ball out - I mean that's dirty work that not every guy is gonna do. That's all about hustle and want to win.

So many fans rooting for draft capitol during the holdout...you're draft capitol ends up being Iggy. A first round pick who is inactive entering year two. Draft capitol...teams do their research and hope like hell they end up like X. How many DB's have we drafted in the last decade or two, and how many have ended up like X? Very very few.
 
If he carries his form over from last season and keeps balling every week then I'm fine with it. I know that the Defense is alot better with him in it.
 
Some good stuff being posted here. I’m inclined to agree w all of it so far.
 
You're right, for the most part players get it and are very supportive of each other. I'm sure they have no enmity towards Byron but you have to bet they know what X did for this team last year was on a level above his.

Yesterday proved to me that X is a hungry football player. DB's getting interceptions? I mean for ballhawks its almost instinctual. Its fun. Getting your nose in there and getting the ball out - I mean that's dirty work that not every guy is gonna do. That's all about hustle and want to win.

I like your point about getting dirty and will to win. I don’t think even Deon Sanders would stick his nose in there like that.
 
I didn’t mind him wanting or asking for more money but going public upset me at the time. Yet it all worked out best for him and the Dolphins in the end and that’s really all that matters.

Also with Iggy no where close to being able to step in and play CB at this time. Signing Howard was even more imperative.
 
I didn’t mind him wanting or asking for more money but going public upset me at the time. Yet it all worked out best for him and the Dolphins in the end and that’s really all that matters.

Yeah that open letter bothered me too.
 
Can't let his offseason comments bother me. The dude was our MVP last year, and per the CBA he can ask for a renegotiation. He isn't declining, his spot isn't being challenged etc... He held the cards.

Way I see it, the Dolphins worked out an agreement and he's back. The rest is just noise.
Players know the game and I can't blame him for wanting more guarantees.
 
I don't understand how this is still a debate. If X wanted insane money, sure I was all for moving him down the road but as it became clearer that he only wanted a bit more cash on the front end of his contract, it was absolutely the correct decision to keep him.

Jones and X played well yesterday, the LB coverage sucked *** but the CB play was outstanding.
 
