Serious ask for discussion about X

No, not a “rub it in” thing. I’m genuinely curious if anyone is still thinking about the off-season X drama after yesterday’s win?
Consider: Jones didn’t attempt a single throw at him and then there was the game winning strip / recovery.
Did we do the right thing in keeping him here? Do you think the players (if they were) are still bitter after the way the end of the game went down?
I am genuinely curious and really hope to have a good debate / discussion here.
