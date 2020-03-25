Shaq Lawson says "the best is yet to come" and hopes to be a double digit sack guy in Miami

Foosball is the devil
Former Daniel, Clemson standout Shaq Lawson excited for new start with Miami Dolphins

After a career season with the Buffalo Bills, former Upstate standout Shaq Lawson signed a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Defensive line coach "Marion Hobby played a big part. He coached me three years at Clemson," Lawson said. "You got Christian Wilkins down there, a guy I played with and went to a national championship with. so a lot went into the decision, mainly being back with my college coach."
"I feel great about this year. We added a lot of great pieces on defense," Lawson said. "Putting all of those great players together on one team feels great. We have the chance to be special, but we're going to take it one day at a time."
Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Ahh that dreaded "special" word.

How bout just good?

Lawson doesnt have the NFL profile to start yelling out special.
 
Alwas Be Closing
Ahh that dreaded "special" word.

How bout just good?

Lawson doesnt have the NFL profile to start yelling out special.
Dude, let him yell it on out atop the mountain. Lord knows we need to see these moves pan out.

Goes without saying, it’s these early signings and draft picks that will build the firm and ample base for the future.

It would be great to have signed a superstar but I’d rather hope to be building a super unit.
 
Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
He's a peice of the puzzle for sure. Adding him to set the edge is hopefully worlds better then last season. The fact that he wanted to come here is very telling about what's happening in Miami or it could be the money...Either way I'm happy he's here and am looking forward to seeing him reach his potential here in Miami.
 
