Shaq Lawson says "the best is yet to come" and hopes to be a double digit sack guy in Miami

Former Daniel, Clemson standout Shaq Lawson excited for new start with Miami Dolphins
After a career season with the Buffalo Bills, former Upstate standout Shaq Lawson signed a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Defensive line coach "Marion Hobby played a big part. He coached me three years at Clemson," Lawson said. "You got Christian Wilkins down there, a guy I played with and went to a national championship with. so a lot went into the decision, mainly being back with my college coach."
"I feel great about this year. We added a lot of great pieces on defense," Lawson said. "Putting all of those great players together on one team feels great. We have the chance to be special, but we're going to take it one day at a time."