Should Dolphins Make a Play for RT Tevon Jenkins?

Should Dolphins Make a Play for RT Tevon Jenkins?

The Miami Dolphins still have an unproven offensive line, so the question is whether it's worth exploring the idea of trading for 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins with reports he might available. Jenkins is easily one of the most physical OL to come out of the NCAA in the last 10 years. Injury history is an issue.


Should Dolphins Make a Play for Jenkins?

The Miami Dolphins still have an unproven offensive line, so the question is whether it's worth exploring the idea of trading for 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins with reports he might available
phinsfan58 said:
How bad are the injuries and what do they want for him?
Back surgery and he missed 12 games.

We don't know what they want but it shouldn't take much. He hasn't been able to practice yet this camp.
 
Back issues in lineman are rarely short term or minor.

Very late round pick.....sure more than that I would pass.
 
I liked him as well coming out of college. But back issues for any football player is never a good thing. I believe he has stenosis of the spine. If that is true, then YIKES!
 
