Should Dolphins Make a Play for RT Tevon Jenkins?​

The Miami Dolphins still have an unproven offensive line, so the question is whether it's worth exploring the idea of trading for 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins with reports he might available. Jenkins is easily one of the most physical OL to come out of the NCAA in the last 10 years. Injury history is an issue.