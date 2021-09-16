Shout out to FishFanMiami and the other Mods.

It's stunning to me to see the amount of childlike, vitriolic personal attacks on this board. While most of it is likely (hopefully) coming from Trolls, it seems like nearly every post isn't discussed as football fans , but rather an excuse to attack anyone we may disagree with in the most disgusting ways possible. To the trolls out there, I get it, you feel empowered and cool trying to highjack a competitors forum. I would hope you can get a life and go support your own team.



But for my fellow Phin Fans, please cant we appreciate our common love for the Dolphins and understand its good (and entertaining) to have differing opinions, but keep the debates classy and focused on football? At the end of the day, aren't we all supporters of the Dolphins?



Can you imagine how difficult and what a pain in the A** it is to attempt to moderate this forum? The men who created this place, that we all love, must not be able to enjoy it very much when 90% of the time they are trying to keep things civil. Much respect to those who can handle it. You are far better people than I am. I'm sure I speak for many here in saying thank you!



We can do better. Phins Up!