Sign Leonard Fournette

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Jaguars releasing Leonard Fournette - ProFootballTalk

The Jaguars declined Leonard Fournette‘s fifth-year option this offseason, and they decided they didn’t want the fourth year either. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the Jaguars are releasing the former first-round running back. Not only was Fournette the fourth overall pick in 2017, he...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I’m usually not a fan of cast-offs but at 25 and productive enough last year I’m unsure what the issue is with him. He can catch out of backfield too.
 
Better than Ballage, well yeah...but where would he fit with the other two guys? Fournette will want to start.
 
He reminds me of Mike Rosier from Nebraske, capable of going off for 220 in any game but also a coon @$$ type that could get kicked out for fighting on the opening kickoff. Obviously there's an issue or he wouldn't be fired after 3 years.
 
spiketex said:
Was that confirmed anywhere? Was the asking Draftpick required by the Jaguars just too high, so we ended up making the low cost Breida deal?
Click to expand...
I remember the rumor was around- they probably inquired- but made that trade for Breida.

not sure they would have any interest at this point.
 
You know what, not a bad idea. But not sure if they'll do it this late into the game.

Young, talented, 2 way back. Had some conflict in Jax, but I feel Coughlin and his hard *** approach backfired and ruined that team.
 
