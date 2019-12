Slimm's 2020 Defensive Ends (underclassman)

With three 1st round selections and two 2nd's in their pocket now, I hope the stars align so that they land Tua and Chase Young. I'd be one ecstatic Dolphins fan .....



BUT, if they aren't sold on Tua or another QB with a top pick, I'd love to seem them trade down a few spots to take Young while adding even more draft capital.



In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if that's their thinking at this point considering it'll take more than 1 or even 2 drafts to bring in all the talent AND since there's another marquee QB seemingly available in the 2021 draft.



I like Tua more than Lawrence, but if they can land Chase Young and a couple extra upper round picks to use this or next draft or to help them trade up and position for a QB later on, I don't think that'd be the worst thing in the world.