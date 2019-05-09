Slimm's 2020 Linebackers (underclassman)

ckparrothead said: And Willie Gay may end up caught up in some improper tutoring scandal and could be suspended 8 games. There are 10 players caught up in it, they haven't released names yet, but Gay could be one of them. Click to expand...

North Carolina is laughing their *** off at this.Strange thing is, Miss. St. can pick and choose which 8 games they're suspended for. Safe to say the Bama game won't be one of 'em.I know a lot of people who are MSU grads - one of the largest alumni chapters outside the state of Mississippi is in Huntsville since it's the nearest high tech center. One of which I'm connected with was the head coach at Starkville High School and later the principal. Also, Dyer Carlisle was a mentor to me and got me into coaching 30 years ago at Austin High School before I eventually decided to go in another direction. He was the DC for MSU in the late 80's under Coach Felker.They're all still well tied in to what's going on in the program in Starkville. They all tell me the same thing - they just have so little to sell an athlete in facilities, etc.