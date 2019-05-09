Slimm's 2020 Linebackers (underclassman)

TedSlimmJr
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Isaiah Simmons / Clemson / 6’2”, 230
2. Kenneth Murray / Oklahoma / 6’2”, 238
3. Chazz Surratt / N. Carolina / 6'3", 230
4. Dylan Moses / Alabama / 6’3”, 233 (Out for season - knee injury)
5. Jacob Phillips / LSU / 6’4”, 229
6. David Woodward / Utah St. / 6’2”, 235 (Out for season)
7. Erroll Thompson / Mississippi St. / 6’1”, 250
8. Willie Gay Jr. / Mississippi St. / 6’2”, 235
9. Jake Hansen / Illinois / 6’1”, 230
10. K.J. Britt / Auburn / 6’0”, 236
11. Colin Schooler / Arizona / 6’0”, 236
12. Zaven Collins** / Tulsa / 6’4”, 250
13. Baron Browning / Ohio St. / 6'3", 248
14. Paddy Fisher / Northwestern / 6’4”, 241
15. Tony Fields / Arizona / 6’1”, 230
16. Max Richardson / Boston College / 6’0”, 230
17. Monty Rice / Georgia / 6’1”, 235
18. Blake Gallagher / Northwestern / 6’1”, 227
19. Nate Landman / Colorado / 6’3”, 235
20. Zane Zandier / Virginia / 6’3”, 230
21. Antijuan Simmons / Michigan St. / 6'0", 216
22. Mohamed Sanogo / Ole Miss / 6’2”, 224 (Out for season - ankle injury)
23. Rayshard Ashby / Virginia Tech / 5’10”, 237
24. Jahad Woods / Washington St. / 6’0”, 225
25. Jamar Watson / Kentucky / 6’3”, 234
26. Cornel Jones / Purdue / 6’2”, 240
27. Dorian Etheridge / Louisville / 6’3”, 230
28. Christian Allbright / Ball St. / 6’2”, 233
29. Jabril Cox / N. Dakota St. / 6'3", 227
30. Tuf Borland / Ohio St. / 6’1”, 230
31. Lawrence Garner / Old Dominion / 6’2”, 230
32. D.Q. Thomas / MTSU / 6’2”, 212
33. Marcelino Ball / Indiana / 6’0”, 222
34. Treshaun Hayward / W. Michigan / 6’1”, 225
35. Anthony Ekpe / Rice / 6’0”, 231
36. Blaze Alldredge / Rice / 6’2”, 219
Rush:
1. Terrell Lewis / Alabama / 6'5", 256
2. K'Lavon Chaisson** / LSU / 6'4", 238
3. Curtis Weaver / Boise St. / 6’3”, 266
4. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. / Oregon St. / 6'4", 236
5. Charles Snowden / Virginia / 6’6”, 225
6. Willie Taylor lll** / Washington St. / 6’4”, 235
