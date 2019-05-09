Slimm's 2020 Linebackers (underclassman)

1. Isaiah Simmons / Clemson / 6’2”, 230

2. Kenneth Murray / Oklahoma / 6’2”, 238




3. Chazz Surratt / N. Carolina / 6'3", 230

4. Dylan Moses / Alabama / 6’3”, 233 (Out for season - knee injury)

5. Jacob Phillips / LSU / 6’4”, 229

6. David Woodward / Utah St. / 6’2”, 235 (Out for season)

7. Erroll Thompson / Mississippi St. / 6’1”, 250

8. Willie Gay Jr. / Mississippi St. / 6’2”, 235

9. Jake Hansen / Illinois / 6’1”, 230

10. K.J. Britt / Auburn / 6’0”, 236

11. Colin Schooler / Arizona / 6’0”, 236

12. Zaven Collins** / Tulsa / 6’4”, 250




13. Baron Browning / Ohio St. / 6'3", 248

14. Paddy Fisher / Northwestern / 6’4”, 241

15. Tony Fields / Arizona / 6’1”, 230

16. Max Richardson / Boston College / 6’0”, 230

17. Monty Rice / Georgia / 6’1”, 235

18. Blake Gallagher / Northwestern / 6’1”, 227

19. Nate Landman / Colorado / 6’3”, 235

20. Zane Zandier / Virginia / 6’3”, 230

21. Antijuan Simmons / Michigan St. / 6'0", 216

22. Mohamed Sanogo / Ole Miss / 6’2”, 224 (Out for season - ankle injury)

23. Rayshard Ashby / Virginia Tech / 5’10”, 237

24. Jahad Woods / Washington St. / 6’0”, 225

25. Jamar Watson / Kentucky / 6’3”, 234

26. Cornel Jones / Purdue / 6’2”, 240

27. Dorian Etheridge / Louisville / 6’3”, 230

28. Christian Allbright / Ball St. / 6’2”, 233

29. Jabril Cox / N. Dakota St. / 6'3", 227

30. Tuf Borland / Ohio St. / 6’1”, 230

31. Lawrence Garner / Old Dominion / 6’2”, 230

32. D.Q. Thomas / MTSU / 6’2”, 212

33. Marcelino Ball / Indiana / 6’0”, 222

34. Treshaun Hayward / W. Michigan / 6’1”, 225

35. Anthony Ekpe / Rice / 6’0”, 231

36. Blaze Alldredge / Rice / 6’2”, 219










Rush:

1. Terrell Lewis / Alabama / 6'5", 256

2. K'Lavon Chaisson** / LSU / 6'4", 238

3. Curtis Weaver / Boise St. / 6’3”, 266

4. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. / Oregon St. / 6'4", 236

5. Charles Snowden / Virginia / 6’6”, 225

6. Willie Taylor lll** / Washington St. / 6’4”, 235

 
Considering how dissapointing last years stack LB class was after the Devin's, how many in both Senior and underclassmen threads project as good or > starters?
 
Tannenbombs said:
Considering how dissapointing last years stack LB class was after the Devin's, how many in both Senior and underclassmen threads project as good or > starters?
I don't think any necessarily project better than Devin White, but I could find around 20 starter grades combined with both Seniors and Underclassman - including the Rush linebackers.

I think Kenneth Murray could challenge Moses for my top spot here if Moses doesn't show some improvement in coverage and prove he can handle taking over the signal caller duties in Saban's defense as a Junior. Although, he can't be worse than Mack Wilson was at it.
 
Have to admit I'm a little surprised where Willie Gay ended up being here. He never fails to stand out whenever I've tried to watch Mississippi State's many talented pro prospects. I think that says something.
 
ckparrothead said:
Have to admit I'm a little surprised where Willie Gay ended up being here. He never fails to stand out whenever I've tried to watch Mississippi State's many talented pro prospects. I think that says something.
I think Thompson will be #2 on this list by the end of the season. He's a stud!
 
ckparrothead said:
Have to admit I'm a little surprised where Willie Gay ended up being here. He never fails to stand out whenever I've tried to watch Mississippi State's many talented pro prospects. I think that says something.
I agree that this player will rise up the ranks on Slimms board.
 
And Willie Gay may end up caught up in some improper tutoring scandal and could be suspended 8 games. There are 10 players caught up in it, they haven't released names yet, but Gay could be one of them.
 
TedSlimmJr said:
Well, both starting inside linebackers done for the season before the ball is even snapped. Hard to overemphasize what this means...
It blows...Two true freshmen...Christian Harris & Shane Lee probably starting on the inside....learn quick boys!!!
 
ckparrothead said:
And Willie Gay may end up caught up in some improper tutoring scandal and could be suspended 8 games. There are 10 players caught up in it, they haven't released names yet, but Gay could be one of them.
North Carolina is laughing their *** off at this.

Strange thing is, Miss. St. can pick and choose which 8 games they're suspended for. Safe to say the Bama game won't be one of 'em.

I know a lot of people who are MSU grads - one of the largest alumni chapters outside the state of Mississippi is in Huntsville since it's the nearest high tech center. One of which I'm connected with was the head coach at Starkville High School and later the principal. Also, Dyer Carlisle was a mentor to me and got me into coaching 30 years ago at Austin High School before I eventually decided to go in another direction. He was the DC for MSU in the late 80's under Coach Felker.

They're all still well tied in to what's going on in the program in Starkville. They all tell me the same thing - they just have so little to sell an athlete in facilities, etc.
 
Namor said:
It blows...Two true freshmen...Christian Harris & Shane Lee probably starting on the inside....learn quick boys!!!
I've just never seen injuries - specifically foot and knee injuries - be so concentrated as they have been for Alabama's linebackers the past few years. Never seen it before.
 
It's tough to get a read on Curtis Weaver playing that STUD position in Boise State's defense, because he doesn't play with a lot of urgency or speed.

But he uses that to his advantage, because he does play with a lot of explosiveness, and he's especially good with his hands and his eyes. He's like the "Iso Joe" Johnson of pass rushers. Very effective and it's no wonder he leads the country in Sacks and is 2nd in TFLs despite the fact he's regularly pulled back into coverage.

Granted, he got 4.0 of his Sacks against Portland State.

There's something there. He's 6'3" & 265 lbs, looks like he's got long arms to him. He was a problem for Florida State as well as Marshall.

He clearly needs to do work on his body, but if he finds it in him to do that, that just means more upside. You don't often see rushers with the combination of eyes, hands, and explosiveness like his.
 
I’m a no on Boise’s weaver. That athlete is just way way too average and that’s against the likes of Air Force even.

Got some thump to him if he can square you up and I saw some decent leverage play even but man I think the balls gonna go by that athlete like he’s standing still a lot in tbe pros. And there’s zero backside contain play cause he can’t cover the distance even to get there in college. No backside flow contain against Air Force even?

Bull rusher at the next level.

I think this kid probably stays in school cause that looks like it’s gonna test poorly.
 
