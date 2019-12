Slimm's 2020 Wide Receivers (underclassman)

Slimm have you gotten a look at Warren Jackson of Colorado State, yet?



Can't help but notice him when you watch Preston Williams. Jackson was only a sophomore. He's bigger than Preston at about 6'6", with some serious skills. You might even look at Warren and say he's better.



Reminds me a little bit of Brandon Coleman. But he looks even better than that. A guy that big that is quick enough with good enough body control to work the slot, pretty interesting.



This was probably his biggest game.