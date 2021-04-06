 Smith VS Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Smith VS Waddle

Which one would you take at #6?

  • Devonta Smith

  • Jaylen Waddle

jimthefin

jimthefin

Since it starting to look like Pitts and Chase may both be off the board what would everyone do if presented with this choice?

Since WR is the biggest need and these are two quality options, I am going to leave off trading down or taking Sewell and just make it an Alabama Sophie's Choice.

Both excellent prospects but very different players, who ya got?
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

I can't vote. I would do neither. I would trade down and take Waddle, if possible. That's my choice! Not a choice here, but yeah. Sticking to my guns!
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I think the Bengals interest in Chase is overblown. They need OL help bad. This draft has a deep, deep WR class. They take Sewell #5 and can come back to basically any day 2 WR they want. They could even go Marshall from LSU who would have similar chemistry with Burrow.
 
