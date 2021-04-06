Smith VS Waddle

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 2,505
- Reaction score
- 2,574
Since it starting to look like Pitts and Chase may both be off the board what would everyone do if presented with this choice?
Since WR is the biggest need and these are two quality options, I am going to leave off trading down or taking Sewell and just make it an Alabama Sophie's Choice.
Both excellent prospects but very different players, who ya got?
