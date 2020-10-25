So.... Free Agency is Happening Right ?

cuzinvinny
Any ideas and views, cause its actually a topic which brings a real interest and curiosity to this forum and getting a hint of your views in a time thats also actually happening right now.
Been trying to get into the latest doz. and a half topics but find either over expressed, the Tua 1000th spiel or topics of little to no concern for me. But thats just me and I'm not inferring people to bring more thought provoking topics because damn I used to spend way to much time in here.
Free agency IS Happening Now....seems our top needs DL, RB, WR....
Taking the WR stance, like John Ross (bengals) looks interesting and probably very reasonable (price wise). Flip over Thomas (N.O.) but cost just to much...and now reliability a concern
So what you all think we should do this week in a pickup or not ?
