So.... Free Agency is Happening Right ?

Any ideas and views, cause its actually a topic which brings a real interest and curiosity to this forum and getting a hint of your views in a time thats also actually happening right now.
Been trying to get into the latest doz. and a half topics but find either over expressed, the Tua 1000th spiel or topics of little to no concern for me. But thats just me and I'm not inferring people to bring more thought provoking topics because damn I used to spend way to much time in here.
Free agency IS Happening Now....seems our top needs DL, RB, WR....

Taking the WR stance, like John Ross (bengals) looks interesting and probably very reasonable (price wise). Flip over Thomas (N.O.) but cost just to much...and now reliability a concern

So what you all think we should do this week in a pickup or not ?
 
Not sure the 2021 F/A period is going to be anything like we've become accustomed to. With the cap expected to be around $175m lots of teams are going to need to cut bait. There is going to be a free for all with players getting cut.

Unless the NFL comes up with another solution to keep the cap at status quo, its going be much different then in years past.

Miami may just try to resign its own and potentially 1 or 2 F/A. No one knows what's actually going to happen. With the roll over Miami is expected to have around $30m. And that's peanuts when compared to the 2 or 3 teams that will have $60m plus.
 
I've been arguing... (and yes, I know... some of you are tired of hearing it, so bear with me) that we should not.

If, as advertised, the salary cap drops by 20 million or so next year... there are a dozen teams who will be in serious trouble. Players will be released both right and left, and teams with cap space will be in a buyer's market. Sure... if the RIGHT player was available (read: cheap and under contract), we could make a move, but the LAST thing that I am going to do right now is bring in an expensive player or a one year rental.

BTW... the Jesters will be in same position next year that we were in this year. Tons of cap space and needs everywhere. They should be next year's biggest player.
 
Ya agree that holding on to our assets till 2021 is the solid approach.
But.... but if the right player was available at the right price a move or two is completely understandable IMO. Not sayin get the Michael Thomas's at huge sacrifice but rather the player of need who would fit in with going into the 2021 season affordably...
Think we do have an opportunity and Grier and Flores might agree it does and has a guy in focus. It does bring some added excitement to this period when 95% of talk is rehashing Tua thoughts...

Think John Ross could be one of those fits or even a available DL.....JMO...but do clearly see you point and also can easily agree...
 
