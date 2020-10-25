So.... Free Agency is Happening Right ?

I've been arguing... (and yes, I know... some of you are tired of hearing it, so bear with me) that we should not.



If, as advertised, the salary cap drops by 20 million or so next year... there are a dozen teams who will be in serious trouble. Players will be released both right and left, and teams with cap space will be in a buyer's market. Sure... if the RIGHT player was available (read: cheap and under contract), we could make a move, but the LAST thing that I am going to do right now is bring in an expensive player or a one year rental.



BTW... the Jesters will be in same position next year that we were in this year. Tons of cap space and needs everywhere. They should be next year's biggest player.