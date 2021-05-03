 So Kiper said “Dolphins crushed it?” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Kiper said “Dolphins crushed it?”

dol-phan007

Everyone that is talking about the draft is saying that we crushed it. Everything that I read from everyone says that Miami either had the best draft or is in the conversation of having the best draft.
 
baka98

dol-phan007 said:
Everyone that is talking about the draft is saying that we crushed it. Everything that I read from everyone says that Miami either had the best draft or was in the conversation of having the best draft.
That’s what I’ve been reading too. This my confusion with a lot of the Debbie downers on the boards. Seems to me the experts would know…. I mean heck, even Cowherd liked what we did….
 
fishfanmiami

Here are some opinions that cost you nothing brother

National perception of Dolphins draft highly positive

This is just some of the high praise the Dolphins draft is getting nationally. Not adding one of the top 3 running backs does sting, but Miami added likely added four day one starters so far. Hunter Long I understand is not a real position of need in 2021, but he is really good and is great...
finheaven.com
 
baka98

fishfanmiami said:
Here are some opinions that cost you nothing brother

National perception of Dolphins draft highly positive

This is just some of the high praise the Dolphins draft is getting nationally. Not adding one of the top 3 running backs does sting, but Miami added likely added four day one starters so far. Hunter Long I understand is not a real position of need in 2021, but he is really good and is great...
finheaven.com
Gracias
 
Good_Dylan

My only problem is that they drafted guys with known injury issues and Miami is already full of very brittle players. Id have shunned any player with a serious injury that kept them off the field for more than a week or 5
 
