So Kiper said “Dolphins crushed it?”

That’s what I’ve been reading too. This my confusion with a lot of the Debbie downers on the boards. Seems to me the experts would know…. I mean heck, even Cowherd liked what we did….Everyone that is talking about the draft is saying that we crushed it. Everything that I read from everyone says that Miami either had the best draft or was in the conversation of having the best draft.
You aren’t too cheap, you’re too smart.I’m too cheap to pay… Any insights?
GraciasHere are some opinions that cost you nothing brother
National perception of Dolphins draft highly positiveThis is just some of the high praise the Dolphins draft is getting nationally. Not adding one of the top 3 running backs does sting, but Miami added likely added four day one starters so far. Hunter Long I understand is not a real position of need in 2021, but he is really good and is great...finheaven.com
It almost scares me when the talking heads think we've done something right.I really never care what those people say good or bad but it's good that most of them have liked our draft.