So... we kept Grier. Let's take a second look.

Tua Tagavailoa, QB, Alabama (Sure, I would have taken Herbert, but Tua hasn't been awful. This isn't a Haskins pick) Round 1, Pick No. 18: Austin Jackson, OT, USC (Beginning to look like a questionable pick, although he did play better in '20 than '21)

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (not looking good) Round 2, Pick No. 39: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette (extremely solid pick)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (was a star in '20, took a step back this year. Still looks solid) Round 3, Pick No. 70: Brandon Jones, S, Texas (third safety so far, probably starts next year)

Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia (not looking good) Round 5, Pick No. 154: Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina (currently a free agent)

Curtis Weaver, OLB, Boise State (practice squad Browns) Round 6, Pick No. 185: Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU (starting on special teams. Solid)

Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy (practice squad Patriots) UDFAs: Not much. Benito Jones and Kirk Merritt are still around, but neither looks like a future player.

6th Overall Selection (R1-P6): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

18th Overall Selection (R1-P18): Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

36th Overall Selection (R2-P4, from Houston): Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

42nd Overall Selection (R2-P10, from N.Y. Giants): Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

81st Overall Selection (R3-P18): Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

231st Overall Selection (R7-P3, from Houston): Larnel Coleman, OT, Massachusetts

244th Overall Selection (R7-P16, from Washington): Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati

It has always seemed like a lot of the Grier criticism came down to a couple of things. Many Finheavenites were either a) Upset because he didn't draft specific players/positions that they, personally, wanted or b) They wanted the entire rookie squad to play like seasoned veterans right out of the box. So I decided to take another look at the previous three draft classes.2019Clemson (Just had an excellent season. Top 4 in tackles. Increasing pass rush presence), Wisconsin (Mediocre starting Center)Wisconsin (a flat steal)Ohio State (currently with the Bengals, and starting)Auburn (out of the NFL)Washington (sometime starter, better 3rd down back)Nik Needham, Patrick Laird, Jonathan Ledbetter, Chris Myarick, and Preston Williams (Needham starting nickel back, the others have played some)In retrospect, this was not a bad draft at all. Wilkins has become one of the best DTs in the league, Dieter is a league average sort of player as a third rounder, and Van Ginkle and Needham have wildly outplayed their draft positions).2020This draft will always be defined by Tua. If he succeeds next year, this is a decent draft, despite the Igbinoghene reach. Jackson had a decent season, followed by a bad one, and it's unknown what a better Offensive Line coach will be able to get out of him. Hunt has been really good, and Jones and Davis have been solid. Some people bitched because of the Ferguson pick, but he's still with us and contributing-- unlike Strowbridge, Weaver, and Perry. This draft was one of those, hit, then miss drafts, but in the long run... it's ALL about the decision to draft Tua over Herbert.2021Whew... this one was a home run, just one of the best drafts that we've EVER had! The top three all look like future Pro Bowl players. Eichenberg was bounced all over the place and survived despite playing the only position that no draft tout thought he was suited for (LT). Next year, expect him to start on the right side, next to Hunt. The Long pick looks like a miss, but only because like Iggy in 2019, we didn't really need him. He may end up being a player, but we have not seen anything yet. Coleman went to IR after a decent camp and may replace Davis at swing tackle next year. Doaks must not have shown much... as bad as our rushing attack was, we never once thought about using him.So... you and I may disagree over this or that player, but I really don't see how anyone can consider these three draft classes as an abject failure. Many of our best players came directly from Chris Grier's drafts. When you consider the rest of what he's done-- getting us so far under the cap and generally getting decent returns on his trades.... I just don't see where all of the anti-Grier sentiment comes from. Even the Free Agent signings have proven reasonably safe... only the Byron Jones signing was for longer than two years and the Ogbah signing has been a godsend. Stealing Seiler from the Ravens and then signing him to a below market contract was a gift. Butler, Riley... several others have provided valuable downs as back up players.Why have we underwhelmed? The Offensive Line. ...and it may be argued that the problem here is that our coaching was really poor-- not really his fault.