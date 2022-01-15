So... we kept Grier. Let's take a second look.

Feverdream
It has always seemed like a lot of the Grier criticism came down to a couple of things. Many Finheavenites were either a) Upset because he didn't draft specific players/positions that they, personally, wanted or b) They wanted the entire rookie squad to play like seasoned veterans right out of the box. So I decided to take another look at the previous three draft classes.
2019
Round 1 (13): DI Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Just had an excellent season. Top 4 in tackles. Increasing pass rush presence)
Round 3 (78): G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin (Mediocre starting Center)
Round 5 (151): LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin (a flat steal)
Round 6 (202): OT Isaiah Prince, Ohio State (currently with the Bengals, and starting)
Round 7 (233): FB Chandler Cox, Auburn (out of the NFL)
Round 7 (234): RB Myles Gaskin, Washington (sometime starter, better 3rd down back)
UDFAs: Nik Needham, Patrick Laird, Jonathan Ledbetter, Chris Myarick, and Preston Williams (Needham starting nickel back, the others have played some)
In retrospect, this was not a bad draft at all. Wilkins has become one of the best DTs in the league, Dieter is a league average sort of player as a third rounder, and Van Ginkle and Needham have wildly outplayed their draft positions).
2020
2021
So... you and I may disagree over this or that player, but I really don't see how anyone can consider these three draft classes as an abject failure. Many of our best players came directly from Chris Grier's drafts. When you consider the rest of what he's done-- getting us so far under the cap and generally getting decent returns on his trades.... I just don't see where all of the anti-Grier sentiment comes from. Even the Free Agent signings have proven reasonably safe... only the Byron Jones signing was for longer than two years and the Ogbah signing has been a godsend. Stealing Seiler from the Ravens and then signing him to a below market contract was a gift. Butler, Riley... several others have provided valuable downs as back up players.
Why have we underwhelmed? The Offensive Line. ...and it may be argued that the problem here is that our coaching was really poor-- not really his fault.
2020
- Round 1, Pick No. 5: Tua Tagavailoa, QB, Alabama (Sure, I would have taken Herbert, but Tua hasn't been awful. This isn't a Haskins pick)
- Round 1, Pick No. 18: Austin Jackson, OT, USC (Beginning to look like a questionable pick, although he did play better in '20 than '21)
- Round 1, Pick No. 30: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (not looking good)
- Round 2, Pick No. 39: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette (extremely solid pick)
- Round 2, Pick No. 56: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (was a star in '20, took a step back this year. Still looks solid)
- Round 3, Pick No. 70: Brandon Jones, S, Texas (third safety so far, probably starts next year)
- Round 4, Pick No. 111: Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia (not looking good)
- Round 5, Pick No. 154: Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina (currently a free agent)
- Round 5, Pick No. 164: Curtis Weaver, OLB, Boise State (practice squad Browns)
- Round 6, Pick No. 185: Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU (starting on special teams. Solid)
- Round 7, Pick No. 246: Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy (practice squad Patriots)
- UDFAs: Not much. Benito Jones and Kirk Merritt are still around, but neither looks like a future player.
2021
- 6th Overall Selection (R1-P6): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- 18th Overall Selection (R1-P18): Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
- 36th Overall Selection (R2-P4, from Houston): Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
- 42nd Overall Selection (R2-P10, from N.Y. Giants): Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
- 81st Overall Selection (R3-P18): Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
- 231st Overall Selection (R7-P3, from Houston): Larnel Coleman, OT, Massachusetts
- 244th Overall Selection (R7-P16, from Washington): Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati
