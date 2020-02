Hate the idea of massive contracts for any player other than QB. I'm done with those days, I never want to have any player that is the highest paid at his position on this roster unless its QB. So pass on Thuney for me.



Van Noy wont cost a ton since hes a specific scheme fit and wont have a too many suitors. Then I would double down with AJ Epenesa at 26 if he makes it there. He makes a lot of sense for the Pats at 23 though.



Would love to get McCourty on a 2 year deal.



Ted Karras (OC) is another FA Patriot I hope we can sign. He would be excellent depth and could compete for a starting position.



Spend on the cheaper positions - relatively speaking - in FA (TE, C, S, 2nd tier RB) and draft the expensive ones (OT, OG, CB, DE, DT).