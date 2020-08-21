Some bad, but still not panic time

We have had a bit of bad news, but has it really reached horribe status yet...I don't think so.



We lost two Receiver we had last year upt out of the season because of COVID-19, one of which was expected to be our 3rd best and an important part of the offense:



Though it hurts to lose Wilson, we have some good young talent that can easily make us forget Wilson and Hurns are no longer here. I personally sm excited to see if Perry can be as dynamic in the slot, as I think he could be. Also Ford's time in here, and he's proving he should be be over Hurns anyway.



Fitz will be out indefinitely:



I will not lie, him here would have been better, then him not, with the way he was being a positive role model, and teaching Tua the ropes...And who knows he coukd have had a few good games if his issue was not noodle arm syndrome, but he still could have been a decent backup.



Eventually Rosen and Tua were going to come in to take the starting job, unless Fitz had been killing it all season, which we all know with his history and age, very doubtful. Now we get a quick look at Rosen, which will help us decide what we do with him going forward, and eventually Tua take over for a hopefully amazing ride for many year in Miami.



Not much has really changed:



The Defense is looking better with each coming day...We have two RBs that look to be huge upgrade from last year...We have two really talented receivers with solid to better talent behind them...Our O-line, though have a ways to go (They need to play together, and get comfortable with each other), are looking pretty good individually...Last but most important, nothing has changed with our coaching, so if you believed in them before, they are still on track to make their plans come true.



Of course, just my rambling opinions, but still believe this us about to he a very special season for us.