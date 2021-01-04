Special thanks to our owner ***

fishfanmiami
You guys probably noticed but even with all the traffic for the game the site preformed beautifully yesterday
We had in excess of 1,000 member's online at some point and the servers that are now redundant worked like a charm with zero complaints of buffering or outages as in the past
The upgraded software is top of the line now and puts other sites I won't name to shame
Your generous contributions made this possible and many other great things that are in store for the new year.
Thanks for all you do @Henrik . We appreciate all the behind the scenes late-night work you put in on our behalf.
