Special thanks to our owner ***

You guys probably noticed but even with all the traffic for the game the site preformed beautifully yesterday
We had in excess of 1,000 member's online at some point and the servers that are now redundant worked like a charm with zero complaints of buffering or outages as in the past

The upgraded software is top of the line now and puts other sites I won't name to shame

Your generous contributions made this possible and many other great things that are in store for the new year.

Thanks for all you do @Henrik . We appreciate all the behind the scenes late-night work you put in on our behalf.

Would like to take a moment to thank all of the great family that help support the site this year. We couldn't be where we are without you. :ffic: Especially thanks to brothers @Martel13 @dolphinkee @Bob512 @fishfanmiami @NY8123 @13marino13 @Henrik May 2021 be an even better year for the site, our team, and our beloved families. Please stay safe and well. :UP:
 
