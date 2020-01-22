Stephen's Poker Face???

How can anyone take this seriously? Over the past year this organization has been so amazingly tight lipped about EVERYTHING. And yet 3 months before the draft are going to publicly say oh yeah we wanna trade up for Burrow? We didnt know any coaches were being fired and the day after the season not only were 3 fired 2 had already been lined up to replace them. So in 2 weeks went from air tight keep everything in house to blurting from the mountain tops yeah I dont buy it.