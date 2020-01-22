Stephen's Poker Face???

travm08
P'burghPhinFan
Nov 6, 2005
- 51
- 4
- 39
- Plattsburgh, NY
Totally agree. Doesn't mean it isn't being discussed. What I think is the Dolphins are scouring for any Tua knee health info they can get pre combine. If they get defensible intel that his knee isn't good, I'll bet they make a trade BEFORE the Bengals find out the same and blow up the value of their trade making it borderline unattainable.Don't believe anything that these information starved reporters come up with, it's pre draft time and the indians are sending up smoke screens and gossip columnists are in full force.
You mean his hip?