Stephen's Poker Face???

SCLSU Mud Dogs

Foosball is the devil
Mar 10, 2007
11,040
5,460
Bourbon Bowl
One thing I've learned over the years is that there's a LOT of smoke this time of year. Don't believe everything you read. Take everything with a grain of salt. There's a possibility for anything.

Nobody at this time a few years ago would have slated Baker Mayfield as the first overall pick
 
Miami 13

Aug 30, 2004
7,264
2,007
31
Maine
Ross probably feels he’s the smartest guy in the room since he wanted Lamar Jackson who is about to win MVP. Obviously Jackson would of failed here most likely but still. Ross may force us to give up everything for Burrow if he really wants him.
 
claytonduper

May 23, 2004
1,467
628
Sure, who doesn't want to draft Burrow? Keep speculations coming. It will give us more options when the time comes.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Apr 27, 2019
226
410
30
New York
I hate when reporters take what people say out of context and make it into a click bait story. Steven Ross saying that he wants us to take Burrow with one of our picks is not news. Most teams in the NFL would draft Burrow if given the chance. He never mentioned any kind of trade scenario. He might not be the best owner, but there is no way he is dumb enough to talk about draft plans publicly in January.
 
Fin-Loco

Jan 10, 2020
80
74
Marco Island
Totally agree. Doesn't mean it isn't being discussed. What I think is the Dolphins are scouring for any Tua knee health info they can get pre combine. If they get defensible intel that his knee isn't good, I'll bet they make a trade BEFORE the Bengals find out the same and blow up the value of their trade making it borderline unattainable.
 
Travis34

Aug 6, 2008
15,256
4,280
Churubusco, Indiana
You mean his hip?
 
A

AMakados10

Jun 20, 2019
87
103
37
Florida
Burrow just destroyed college football and set passing records against a tuff SEC schedule. Of course, most teams would happily draft Burrow if they could, except for a handful of teams like the Chiefs and Seahawks.
 
Dolphinator530

Nov 5, 2010
762
839
How can anyone take this seriously? Over the past year this organization has been so amazingly tight lipped about EVERYTHING. And yet 3 months before the draft are going to publicly say oh yeah we wanna trade up for Burrow? We didnt know any coaches were being fired and the day after the season not only were 3 fired 2 had already been lined up to replace them. So in 2 weeks went from air tight keep everything in house to blurting from the mountain tops yeah I dont buy it.
 
