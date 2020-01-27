Stop Believing in Nonsense.....

I keep hearing that if the Bengals prefer Justin Herbert to Joe Burrow, that it would be easier for the Dolphins to trade up to pick #1 to draft Burrow. There is a flaw to that thinking.

After the combine, team workouts and all of the interviews that the Bengals conduct, if they have Herbert rated higher that Burrow, there is no way that they don’t take him at 1. It’s not anywhere near out of the realm of possibility that some teams will have Herbert rated higher. Herbert has a stronger arm, is more mobile, is taller, which some NFL teams look for in a QB, and started a majority of all 4 years. Burrow has a much better single season than Herbert but it’s not a stretch to say that Herbert has had a better individual career than Burrow. We saw as recently in 2017 that Sam Darnold was believed by most to be the 1st pick in the draft to Cleveland but they ended up selecting Baker Mayfield. Mayfield’s and Darnold’s stats and starting record are very similar. If you know which player you want, you take them and don’t get cute by trying to trade down and get more pics. Let’s just say that Cincinnati values Herbert over Burrow, the next 3 teams that are likely in the early round QB market are Miami, Las Angeles, and Carolina which pick 5, 6, and 7 respectively. After trading down, the Bengals would still be at risk of one of the others trading up in front of them, likely to pick 3 or 4, and selecting Herbert in front of them. Plus, they run the risk of the team trading up to #1 selecting Herbert. The Bengals best bet would be if Detroit values Chase Young over all others and wants to jump Washington to select him. But even then, the Bengals risk another QB drafting team trading up to #2.

My point is that if a team has a player they rank higher and prefer, you draft them when you have the chance and don’t risk trading back even two spots and losing said player.

Assuming the Dolphins draft a QB with their earliest pick, I honestly don’t care who it is so long as they are successful. I know who I prefer but really what all of us want as fans is the QB to be successful and win. I don’t care if it’s Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Tua, Love, Easton, Fromm, etc. If we become Super Bowls champs, it could be Josh Rosen for all I care. Once the games are being played and if the Dolphins are winning, nobody should care who the QB is.