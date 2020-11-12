Story from the Game, met Salvon Ahmed's Dad at the Stadium - Said it was the best day of his life!

So My brother who lives in PHX was able to get 2 tickets to the game, On a last minute whim I decided to drive down from Albuquerque to Phoenix to witness Tua's second game from great seats on the Dolphins Sideline with 5000 other Socially distanced fans. I was really hoping Tua would play well and my long hours driving both ways would not be in vain.What an amazing experience!Right after the game while my brother and I were celebrating with the Dolphins fans, we saw that a worker at the stadium escorted a fan in our section to the sideline. The fan promptly embraced Ahmed with a great big hug. Turns out It was Salvon Ahmed's dad, after the game in the parking lot, we talked and celebrated with his dad for several minutes and here was his story:He told us he was able to fly out last minute to see his son play. He said "Getting a chance to see my son play in his first NFL game, it's the best day of my life " He informed us that it had been a very rough year but It was his Birthday on Friday, "Something good happened on Saturday" and today, Sunday he got to watch his son play "very, very well, he will surprise people, you'll see"Salvon's Dad, My Brother and Myself in the parking lotSo I picked him up on my Fantasy team with the hopes that he will carve out more playing time. From our perspective he looked dangerously fast on the edge and surprisingly powerful at the end of his runs for his size.Now I've been to 4 Games and all wins! It turns out it was one of the best weekends of my life as well,Cheers guys!