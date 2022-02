I’m hoping both defenses just go off.



10 sacks and 4 Ints for both teams. Everyone questions everything they think they know about offenses and QBs.



Dolphins take notice and get a LB in the first round (after a move to 24) to cement our D.



But really, I’m rooting for Cincy. The Rams cost us 11 spots in the draft so I’m not going to be upset if they come away empty handed. My money would be on the Rams though.



34-27 Rams.