Superbowl caliber Defense

RidinTheTuaTrain
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2020
- Messages
- 185
- Reaction score
- 253
- Location
- Miami
And a rangey FS. Probably dont even need a NT anymore with Davis' progression. Were almost there.Add in Parsons and I think we're there.
Minkah Fitzpatrick?And a rangey FS. Probably dont even need a NT anymore with Davis' progression. Were almost there.
That's pretty high praise, when a guy like Allen says that publicly.
I've thought that the calls for a DT were overblown since day one. Wilkins and Davis are a fine base... now Sieler... and maybe Strowbridge or Benito. We have a nice base... our pass rushing is working out... What we don't have is a plus inside linebacker corps.And a rangey FS. Probably dont even need a NT anymore with Davis' progression. Were almost there.
My how the game has changed. Once upon a time - not that long ago - a 57% comp rate was good. Now it stinks.
That's pretty high praise, when a guy like Allen says that publicly.
Keenan Allen???As far as I can see, Allen is going to be a great QB and a wonderful team mate. I see him going into coaching when he retires from playing the game.
Midpoint of the season he’s a 1st team all pro. What a year so far.Ogbah is a big key