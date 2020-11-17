Superbowl caliber Defense

Feverdream

Jimi said:
And a rangey FS. Probably dont even need a NT anymore with Davis' progression. Were almost there.
I've thought that the calls for a DT were overblown since day one. Wilkins and Davis are a fine base... now Sieler... and maybe Strowbridge or Benito. We have a nice base... our pass rushing is working out... What we don't have is a plus inside linebacker corps.

Even our safeties look a lot better than some said... but those inside linebackers? ugh. All of them are one dimensional.
 
